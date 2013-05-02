RPT-Fitch: Large Bank Sectors in Small Countries Differ From Cyprus

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 2 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Andorra, Luxembourg and Malta are all small European countries with large banking systems but that is where their similarity to Cyprus ends, Fitch Ratings says.

These countries not only have healthier banks and stronger sovereigns than Cyprus but the structure of their banking sector means they are less vulnerable to a destabilising withdrawal of non-resident deposits and losses from foreign exposures.

Luxembourg and Malta also have smaller domestic banking systems. The domestic banking sectors in Luxembourg (1.6x GDP) and Malta (1.6x GDP) are modest relative to Cyprus (4.6x GDP) based on the latest available ECB data. The size of the domestic banks is the most relevant measure as they would be most likely considered important enough to the country to receive support from the sovereign, if required.

The total banking sectors of Luxembourg and Malta are very large (24x GDP and 8x GDP respectively) as this includes subsidiaries and branches of foreign banks, which have negligible links with the domestic economy as their business is predominantly with non-residents. Luxembourg is a hub for investment funds and private banking, while Malta’s foreign banks deal mainly with business flows from Europe to North Africa and the Middle East. We believe that if these banks were to be supported, it would more likely come from the parent bank and ultimately its home government.

Andorra’s domestic and total banking sectors at over 5x GDP are too big for sovereign support to be relied upon given the authorities’ limited resources. However, the large size of the domestic banks stems from their international private banking franchises rather than credit expansion and has been supported by comfortable liquidity and strong capital levels. Therefore we do not anticipate sovereign support being called upon.

The domestic banks in Andorra, Luxembourg and Malta are currently stronger than those of Cyprus before the bail-out. Their Viability Ratings are almost all investment grade, whereas in Cyprus the bank systemic indicator has been speculative grade since 2011.

The domestic banks in these countries have lower reliance on non-resident deposit funding compared to the Cypriot banking sector where foreign deposits fuelled rapid asset growth. Where there are foreign deposits, these are usually linked to the banks’ investment funds or private banking operations. Asset quality indicators for these banks also appear adequate despite some deterioration and their more limited exposure to foreign securities and loans reduces the risk of losses arising from the eurozone sovereign crisis.

For further details, see “Large Banking Sectors in Small European Countries” at www.fitchratings.com. This report should be read in conjunction with “Malta and Cyprus: Differences Outweigh Similarities” published recently.