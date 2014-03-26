Fitch: Latest MMF Snapshot Provides End-February 2014 Money Market Fund Analytics

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Money Market Funds (MMF) Snapshot â€” End-February 2014 here PARIS/LONDON, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its monthly money market fund (MMF) snapshot report, which provides end-February 2014 MMF data. The report provides consistent and comparable portfolio analytics across all Fitch-rated US and European MMFs, which represent more than USD1trn of assets under management. The snapshot is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Fitch's MMF snapshot is a monthly publication of key portfolio analytics relevant to MMFs' safety and liquidity. The snapshot's consistent analytical information allows data comparison across MMFs. All data is based on fund surveillance reports received by Fitch from fund administrators and fund managers. Quarterly reports highlighting key MMF trends, exposures and allocation developments complement the monthly snapshot. Additional fund-specific surveillance and analytical information is available on Fitch's web-based surveillance tool under www.fitchratings.com/FAM > Surveillance. Direct links to each fund's surveillance page are available in the MMF Snapshot. Contact: Charlotte Quiniou, CFA Director +33 1 44 29 92 81 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Alastair Sewell Senior Director +44 20 3530 1147 Greg Fayvilevich Director +1 212 908 9151 Gwen Fink-Stone Associate Director +1 212 908 9128 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: European MMF Quarterly â€“ Euro â€“ 4Q13 here European MMF Quarterly â€“ Sterling â€“ 4Q13 here European MMF Quarterly â€“ US Dollar â€“ 4Q13 here U.S. Money Market Funds Dashboard 4Q13 here 2014 Outlook: Money Market Funds here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.