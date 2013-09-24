Fitch: Latest MMF Snapshot Shows Liquidity at Highs for USD Funds

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Money Market Funds (MMF) Snapshot - End-August 2013 here LONDON/PARIS/NEW YORK, September 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' latest monthly money market fund (MMF) snapshot report reveals that overnight and one-week funds' liquidity have been maintained at high levels, with a notable increase for Europe-domiciled US-dollar MMFs from July levels (one-week liquidity at 47% on average at end-August vs. 41% a month before). US- and Europe-domiciled MMFs' liquidity, maturity and credit metrics have been broadly stable over the past month and are consistent with the guidelines in Fitch's global MMF rating criteria. Among Europe-domiciled MMFs, those denominated in euro and sterling maintained stable weighted average life (WAL) in August, at 55 and 50 days on average, respectively. US dollar funds' average WAL has decreased to 61 days from the recent six-month high of 68 days reached in July. Across all three currencies, funds' weighted average maturities (WAM) have remained broadly constant, with an average close to 40 days. US prime funds' WAM and WAL were on average 41 and 67 days, unchanged from July. Average daily and weekly liquidity stood at 26% and 40%, respectively. US tax-exempted funds' WAM and WAL were on average 34 and 37 days, increased slightly from July. Weekly liquidity remains at 79%. US government funds' WAM and WAL were on average 45 and 55 days, a minor increase from July. Average daily and weekly liquidity were 64% and 88%, unchanged from July. Prime euro funds' assets were unchanged over the month. Prime sterling funds' assets fell by 3%, while those of prime offshore US dollar funds increased by 4%. US prime, government and US tax-exempt MMFs did not experience meaningful investor flows. Fitch's MMF snapshot is a monthly publication of key portfolio analytics relevant to MMFs' safety and liquidity. The report provides consistent and comparable portfolio analytics across Fitch-rated US and European MMFs, which represent more than USD1trn. The snapshot's consistent analytical information allows data comparison across MMFs. All data is based on fund surveillance reports received by Fitch from fund administrators and fund managers. The report is complemented by quarterly MMF dashboards reports, highlighting key trends. Contact: Alastair Sewell Director +44 20 3530 1147 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London, E14 5GN John Cahill, CFA Analyst +44 20 3530 1453 Charlotte Quiniou, CFA Director +33 1 44 29 92 81 Greg Fayvilevich Director +1 212 908 9151 Gwen Fink-Stone Associate Director +1 212 908 9128 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria here U.S. Money Market Funds Dashboard here Continued NAV Stability Amidst Money Fund Reform here Euro Money Fund Exposure Report: Shift Towards Core European and Secured Exposures here 2013 Outlook: Global Money Market Funds here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.