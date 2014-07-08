RPT-Fitch Launches Breakeven OC Components for Covered Bonds

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 8 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has begun to systematically publish the components of breakeven overcollaterisation (OC) levels for its covered bond ratings. The three components are credit loss, cash flow valuation and asset disposal loss.

“The components will provide a standardised way of expressing Fitch’s opinion on the drivers of breakeven overcollaterisation for a covered bond rating,” says Helene Heberlein, Managing Director of Covered Bonds at Fitch. “The components constitute complementary information alongside ratings, enabling market participants to directly compare quantitative risks across various programmes.”

The breakeven OC components reveal extra detail above and beyond credit loss expectations for the cover pool in a stressed scenario corresponding to the covered bond rating, which Fitch already publishes for the programmes it rates. “Credit loss is only part of the story. With access to all three components, investors will gain a more complete picture of our view on the risks the programmes face after recourse shifts to the cover pool,” says Suzanne Albers, Senior Director of Covered Bonds.

Fitch will graphically present the figures in reports for individual programmes and will supply them in its surveillance pages at www.fitchratings.com, press releases and the Covered Bonds Surveillance Snapshot.

Fitch believes the components will be most useful in benchmarking individual programmes relative to the programmes most similar to them, such as with the same rating, jurisdictions and cover asset types.

The special report “Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation”, is available at the link at the top of the page or on www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation

