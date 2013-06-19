RPT-Fitch Launches Dedicated Fund Ratings Web Portal

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 19 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has launched a new global fund ratings web portal where investors can find information on all of Fitch’s qualitative fund and asset manager ratings, fund industry research and video commentary in one easy-to-access site.

The website (here) directs investors to Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings, Asset Manager Ratings and to topical sector research reports and video. There is also information on Fitch's criteria for rating both funds and asset managers and definitions of the ratings. All research also remains accessible via the agency's global website.

Fitch is dedicated to providing investors with the insight and context necessary to assess funds and asset managers. Fitch’s analysts leverage years of experience in fund analysis and investment management to provide insightful and comprehensive opinions on more than 800 funds and 60 managers across the globe. Fitch issues Asset Manager Ratings to provide investors with an independent assessment of an asset manager’s operational framework relative to institutional standards. Fitch rates asset managers operating in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Fitch’s Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch’s experience in qualitative asset manager and fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. The ratings focus on the fund manager’s ability to deliver high risk-adjusted returns focusing on the manager’s investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund’s operational infrastructure.