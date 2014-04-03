RPT-Fitch Launches RMBS Compare to Improve Access to Surveillance Data

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 3 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has launched the RMBS Compare, an Excel tool that provides easy access to Fitch’s surveillance and index data on European RMBS.

The RMBS Compare allows users to review the performance of European RMBS transactions in comparison with Fitch’s benchmark indices and macroeconomic indicators. The tool allows the comparison of transactions using performance measures such as arrears, defaults, recoveries and loss severity.

“We use the RMBS Compare to monitor and benchmark the performance of transactions,” says Andrew Currie, Head of Surveillance for EMEA Structured Finance. “Analysts can compare the key characteristics of a transaction with others in the sector, as well as averages for the product types, vintages and originators.”

RMBS Compare’s main features are:

- Compare transaction performance with others and with Fitch benchmarks

- Compare originators, vintages and product types

- Compare housing market and macroeconomic indicators

- Compare a selected portfolio of transactions

- Links to the full data history for each transaction

- Visualise comparisons with customisable charts and tables for inclusion in documents

The RMBS Compare initially includes data covering The Netherlands, Spain, Ireland and Greece, with UK data to be added shortly and other European countries to be included in the coming months.

The RMBS Compare is available at www.fitchratings.com

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: RMBS Compare (April 2014)

