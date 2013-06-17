RPT-Fitch Launches SME Market Review Series - UK and Spain

June 17 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the first two reports in a series under the banner ‘SME Market Review’, which provide an overview of the SME market in key European jurisdictions that are active in the SME securitisation sector.

Credit availability for SMEs is fundamental for economic growth and Fitch believes securitisation can help to fund lending to SMEs. This series of reports supplement Fitch’s SME CLO analysis by providing additional information on the economic relevance and the availability of credit for SMEs in individual European jurisdictions.

The reports facilitate comparison between different jurisdictions, by following the same outline and collecting comparable data from different sources in each jurisdiction. Comparing the SME sector for the UK and Spain based on the first two reports shows a number of interesting similarities as well as differences.

For example SME lending in both countries has been contracting since 2009 and loan spread over the Euribor index for the small SMEs are increasing and converging to a similar level of 4% to 5%. However the contraction in SME lending in Spain has recently accelerated in 2012 while the UK has seen a deceleration during the same period. Also credit spreads increased sharply in the UK during 2009 while interest rates declined and remained relatively stable thereafter. Spanish banks in contrast increased margins less in 2009 but have recently raised margins again to compensate for the increase risk costs in the segment.

The number of insolvencies in Spain rose sharply during 2008, remained elevated thereafter and continued to rise again in 2011 and 2012. The initial rise was driven by the construction and real estate sector but more recently the service sector contributed significantly to the continued rise. In contrast bankruptcies and liquidations in the UK are elevated compared to pre-crisis levels but have not risen significantly following 2008 and 2009.

In terms of economic relevance; SMEs make up 77% of private sector employment in Spain compared to 59% for the UK. Generally SMEs are less efficient compared to larger cooperates when measured in terms of, for example, turnover per employee.

Hence productivity levels in the UK are higher when compared to Spain. The construction and service sector dominate both economies with manufacturing coming third.

The UK benefits from a favourable business environment due to its regulatory environment for credit and start-ups, and a relatively low tax regime. In Spain while the tax regime is comparable to other European countries new businesses are confronted with an administrative burden. As a result the World Bank ranks the UK fifth among OECD countries in terms of business friendliness compared to 24th for Spain.

