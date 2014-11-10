Fitch: Leading Australian Telcos' Credit Metrics to Remain Steady in 2015

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' Outlook for Australia's leading telecommunications operators is stable in 2015 as they will consolidate their already strong market positions. The stable Outlook is despite ongoing challenges from declining fixed-voice revenues due to fixed-to-mobile substitution, according to the agency's report published today '2015 Outlook: Australian Telecommunications Services'. Australian telcos face adverse trends in average revenue per user and fixed-voice revenue. Telstra Corporation Limited (Telstra, A/Stable) has countered these risks by continuing to gain mobile market share from an early entry and strong coverage through locked-in spectrum bandwidth across the 4G network. SingTel Optus Pty Limited's (Optus, A/Stable) mobile market share on the other hand, has largely remained steady over the past two years, with both Optus and Vodafone Hutchison Australia (Vodafone) significantly lagging behind in the number of 4G mobile subscribers. Fitch expects this trend to continue in 2015. Fitch expects revenue and EBITDA growth to remain in the low single digits in 2015. Strong data consumption growth across fixed-line and mobile will mitigate declining fixed voice revenues reflecting a higher take up of bundled plans and some Wi-Fi offloading to manage the pressures of limited bandwidth on the mobile network. Fitch expects Telstra and Optus to benefit from higher National Broadband Network (NBN)-related payments in 2015. For Telstra, these infrastructure revenues will continue to accelerate in 2015 as the NBN roll-out gathers momentum. Renegotiation of the NBN agreement has been delayed and now expected in 2015 and we believe that Telstra remains well placed to deal with any changes. Fitch expects 2015 free cash flow to benefit from lower organic and spectrum-related capex and growth in non-traditional revenue. There is a greater likelihood of acquisitions in 2015, although the agency does not expect these to be sufficiently significant to threaten ratings. We do not expect downward pressures on rating guidelines in 2015. Ratings upgrades are not envisaged in the medium term. The challenges across the sector from changing technology and regulation, competition and ongoing capex needs will prevent any major sustained improvement in business or financial risk. The report, "2015 Outlook: Australian Telecommunications Services", is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Sajal Kishore Director +61 2 8256 0321 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000 Steve Durose Deputy-Head, Asia-Pacific Corporate Ratings +61 2 8256 0307 Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Related Research: Rating Telecoms Companies - Sector Credit Factors, dated 12 August 2012 Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: Australian Telecommunications Services here Rating Telecom Companies here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.