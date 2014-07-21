Fitch Learning Establishes Presence in Hong Kong

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 20 (Fitch) Fitch Learning today announced the expansion of its business in the Asia-Pacific region to include a presence in Hong Kong. Based in Admiralty, Fitch Learning will offer the full suite of learning and professional development solutions to clients in the Asia-Pacific region. Andreas Karaiskos, Chief Executive Officer of Fitch Learning, said, "we are committed to expanding our geographic footprint and developing the business to meet the needs of our global client base. The establishment of an office in Hong Kong is a key milestone in the growth of our business and it demonstrates our belief in and commitment to the Asia-Pacific region." In addition to establishing an office in Hong Kong, Fitch Learning is pleased to announce the appointment of Olivia Tsui as Business Development Director, North Asia. Based in Hong Kong, Ms. Tsui joins on Monday, 21 July. Ms. Tsui joins Fitch Learning from Factset where she was a Sales Manager for over three years. Prior to this, Ms. Tsui spent six years at Moody's where she held various roles in sales and client services. About Fitch Learning: Fitch Learning, a preeminent training and professional development firm, offers learning and development solutions for the global financial services industry. Globally focused and committed to broadening knowledge and perspective, the company promotes greater understanding among between individuals and leading financial institutions. Fitch Learning specialises in the creation and delivery of training in four key areas: regulatory and certification exam training, professional skills training, custom e-learning solutions, and credit, risk and corporate finance training. About Fitch Group: Fitch Learning is a part of Fitch Group, a global leader in financial information services with operations in more than 30 countries. Fitch Group also includes: Fitch Ratings, a world renowned credit rating agency; Fitch Solutions, an industry-leading provider of credit risk products and services; and Business Monitor International, an independent provider of country risk, financial markets and industry analysis. Fitch Group is jointly owned by Paris-based Fimalac, S.A. and New York-based Hearst Corporation. Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.