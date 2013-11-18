RPT-Fitch: Legacy U.S. CMBS metrics improve, new issuance metrics mixed in 3Q

Nov 18 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Legacy U.S. CMBS market metrics are continuing to improve, while several key indicators for new issuance finished the quarter somewhat mixed, according to Fitch Ratings in its latest quarterly index report. Metrics for legacy U.S. CMBS improved in third quarter 2013 (3Q13). ‘A notable sign of improving CMBS metrics is the rate of declining CMBS delinquencies, which accelerated last quarter,’ said Director Scott Pritchard. Delinquencies of Fitch-rated CMBS fell 61 basis points (bps) quarter over quarter, compared with 45 bps between the first and second quarters of 2013. Similarly, the volume of loans in special servicing fell 11% on the quarter, compared with 8% for the quarter ended June 30. Downgrades for 3Q13 continued to affect mostly distressed (i.e. ‘CCC’- and below-rated) bonds. Fitch has Stable Rating Outlooks for approximately 93% of investment-grade-rated classes as of Sept. 30, 2013.

Meanwhile, new issuance metrics were mixed last quarter. Interest rates have risen along with Fitch stressed loan-to-value ratios, while the percentage of interest only loans was stable versus the prior quarter (but up from a year ago). ‘The percentage of CMBS loans having or allowing subordinate debt continued to increase, up by over five percentage points on the quarter,’ said Pritchard. However, it should be noted that this metric varied substantially across deals. Fitch rated nine non-GSE conduit transactions totaling $10.8 billion in the third quarter, compared with five transactions totaling $6 billion in the quarter prior. Fitch expects new CMBS issuance to remain strong through year end, with a healthy amount of single borrower deals likely to come to market in addition to traditional conduit offerings.

Fitch’s U.S. Commercial Mortgage Market Metrics report is part of a series of structured finance index reports. The report, which includes the latest on upcoming maturities, delinquency statistics, and new issuance trends, is updated quarterly and available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’ or by clicking on the above link.