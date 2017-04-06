Fitch: Liberty Interactive and QVC Ratings Unaffected by GCI Acquisition

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 06 (Fitch) According to Fitch Ratings, the ratings for Liberty Interactive LLC (Liberty) and its wholly owned subsidiary QVC Inc. (QVC), including the 'BB' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), are unaffected by the acquisition of General Communication, Inc. (GCI) and subsequent tax- free spin of a newly formed entity (GCI Liberty) created following the contribution to GCI of certain assets and liabilities of Liberty Ventures Group (Liberty Ventures), a wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty (collectively, the Transactions). The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch believes the transactions are neutral to the ratings. While Liberty's transfer of assets to GCI Liberty represents a credit negative, Fitch has always relied materially on QVC Inc. (QVC) and viewed Liberty's other assets as providing incremental support. Fitch also notes there will be no changes to the legal/obligor structure of Liberty or QVC as a result of the transactions. In addition, gross leverage at QVC remains outside Fitch's target for the rating. Fitch does believe the transactions will have mixed credit effects on QVC and Liberty. They represent a credit positive to QVC given the liquidity improvements resulting from the associated reattribution of certain assets and liabilities to QVC. However, they represent a credit negative to Liberty due to the transfer of assets to GCI Liberty which reduces asset coverage for Liberty's unsecured debt. On April 4, 2017, Liberty announced the acquisition of GCI in an all-stock transaction representing a $2.68 billion enterprise value for GCI. To allow for the acquisition, Liberty Ventures will contribute its equity interests in Liberty Broadband, Charter Communications, Inc. (Charter), and Lending Tree, Inc., along with its Evite operating business and certain other assets and liabilities to GCI for a controlling interest in GCI. Upon completion of the contribution, Liberty will affect a tax-free spin of its interests in GCI Liberty to existing Liberty shareholders. Upon completion of the spin, expected to occur during the first quarter of 2018, Liberty shareholders will own a 77% undiluted equity interest and 84% undiluted voting interest in GCI Liberty, with former GCI shareholders owning the remaining interests. Liberty will change its name to QVC Group Inc. (QVC Group) after the spin's completion . Prior to its contribution to GCI, Liberty Ventures will reattribute to Liberty approximately $329 million of cash (amount to be finalized at closing), exchangeable debentures having annual estimated associated tax benefits of approximately $130 million, and aggregate estimated tax benefits from prior spin-offs of approximately $23 million. In addition, Liberty Ventures will reattribute a portfolio of green energy investments worth an estimated $138 million, Liberty's equity interests in Interval Leisure Group (ILG) worth an estimated $260 million after tax, and de minimis amounts of Time Inc. and Time Warner Inc. shares. As part of the transactions, Liberty will offer to exchange its 1.75% Charter exchangeable debentures due 2046 (Charter Debentures) for mirror debentures of GCI Liberty (Mirror Debentures). QVC Group will then guarantee GCI Liberty's payment obligations on the Mirror Debentures through the put date of Oct. 5, 2023. GCI Liberty will back the guarantee with an indemnity and a negative pledge on the underlying Charter shares for any payments made including excess payments to holders exercising their exchange rights. Fitch will include this in its total leverage calculation for QVC Group . Fitch's ratings materially rely on QVC, with Liberty's other investments viewed as incremental support. The ratings incorporate the spinoffs of CommerceHub, Inc. in July 2016, Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. in November 2016 and GCI Liberty. Pro forma for the spinoffs, assuming QVC uses the full $329 million from Liberty Ventures to repay debt, and including the Mirror Debentures guarantee, Fitch estimates QVC's gross leverage at 2.6x and Liberty's gross leverage at 4.1x as of Dec. 31, 2016. Fitch continues to expect QVC will reduce total leverage to its 2.5x target within the next nine to 12 months. Contact: Jack Kranefuss Senior Director +1-212-908-0791 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Rachael Shanker Associate Director +1-212-908-0649 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM.. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory">HTTPS://WWW. FITCHRATINGS.COM /SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001