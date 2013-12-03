FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch: Loan growth still main risk driver for EM banks
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 3, 2013 / 10:32 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch: Loan growth still main risk driver for EM banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 3 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says in its latest EM Banking System Datawatch that recent rapid loan growth in certain markets remains the primary source of risk for emerging market (EM) banks.

Fitch views asset quality as vulnerable in China and India, and in certain segments in Russia (consumer lending) and Brazil (state-owned banks). However, in most other markets that have experienced rapid recent growth (Turkey, and elsewhere in LatAm/Asia), the agency expects asset quality deterioration to be manageable due to moderate borrower leverage, continued economic growth and/or current low levels of non-performing loans.

Higher global interest rates, potentially resulting in weaker currencies, asset prices and economic growth, are an additional source of risk for some EM banks, Fitch says, particularly in current account deficit countries. This is already evident in India, and downside risks have risen in Turkey and Indonesia.

However, vulnerabilities are somewhat lower in Brazil and South Africa due to limited FX lending and foreign borrowing. In some countries, the agency views slower growth positively, as it should help prevent overheating of lending markets.

The full report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: EM Banking System Datawatch

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.