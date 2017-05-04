Fitch: Loan Loss Reserve Releases Help BNPP's Resilient 1Q17

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 04 (Fitch) BNP Paribas S.A.'s (BNPP) 1Q17 results remained sound in a seasonally strong quarter despite intensifying pressure on net interest income from low interest rates in the bank's domestic markets, says Fitch Ratings. The magnitude of the recovery in trading revenue from a historically weak 1Q16 also highlighted the relative strength of BNPP's corporate bond franchise in Europe. In 1Q17, pre-tax profit rose 15% yoy to EUR2.6 billion, excluding own credit and debt valuation adjustments and non-recurring gains on sale. Also excluding restructuring costs, this amounted to a strong 10.4% return on equity, according to the bank. Falling loan impairment charges, including material loan loss reserve reversals, were a material contributor to the improvement. We expect cost flexibility to be an important factor in preserving domestic markets' profitability, and the quarter included EUR90 million costs related to the implementation of the announced cost plan. Low interest rates negatively affected domestic markets, as a marginal 0.3% yoy revenue decline and a 0.8% increase in operating expenses excluding the impact of banking levies led to a 6% fall in pre-impairment operating profit. The division benefitted from low loan impairment charges (36bp of gross loans), including provision reversals, notably in Belgian retail, leading to a 2% yoy increase in pre-tax profit to EUR707 million (excluding PEL/CEL, provisions for home loan purchase schemes). Further developing fee businesses will be important to offset the impact of low interest rates and meet the targeted divisional average revenue growth of 0.5% by 2020. Within domestic markets, French retail's pre-tax profit excluding PEL/CEL fell by 11% yoy to EUR319 million, led by a 4% fall in net interest income. The latter accounted for 56% of French retail revenues in 1Q17, whose decline was only partly offset by 3% growth in commission income. The largest absolute yoy fall in loan impairment charges was in Italian retail activities, which generated a small positive pre-tax profit in 1Q17. We expect asset quality in Italy, which at end-2016 accounted for 42% of BNPP's defaulted exposures, to improve only gradually. The 7% yoy fall in Italy's pre-impairment operating profit despite growth in business volume demonstrated the pressure on revenue from low interest rates. Positively, pre-tax profit in Belgian retail rose by 10% yoy to EUR96 million, driven by loan loss reserve releases, which broadly offset gross loan impairment charges. Sound loan growth partly offset the impact of low interest rates, which continued to weigh on revenue generation despite resilient fee income growth. Domestic markets' specialised businesses, car financing and leasing, and retail banking in Luxembourg contributed a material EUR274 million pre-tax income in 1Q17, 9% higher yoy, also reflecting falling loan impairment charges. International financial services (IFS) posted sound results and generated the largest share (45%) of the group's pre-tax profit excluding the corporate centre. Underlying revenue growth was positive across businesses, largely reflecting higher business volumes in international retail and personal finance. Pre-tax profit in IFS rose 16% yoy to EUR1.2 billion, mostly helped by improved market conditions from a subdued 1Q16, which boosted insurance, wealth and asset management revenues. These also benefited from sound net new money growth during the quarter. Personal finance saw 6% yoy pre-tax profit growth on the back of continued business development and partnership agreements. A EUR40 million loan loss reserve release led to a 13% pre-tax profit increase for retail operations in Europe-Mediterranean, while pre-impairment operating profit was adversely impacted by exchange rate fluctuations. BancWest's pre-tax income fell by 20% yoy, but would have risen excluding non-recurring gains on sale in 1Q16. Profitability recovered sharply in Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB) in 1Q17, against an industry-wide subdued 1Q16. Pre-tax profit nearly doubled yoy to EUR778 million (29% of the group excluding the corporate centre), reflecting improvements across corporate banking, sales, trading and transaction banking. BNPP's sales and trading revenue growth outperformed European global trading and universal bank (GTUB) peers, as fixed income, currencies and commodities rose 32%, and equities 36%. We believe the bank's strong franchise in the European bond market benefited revenues in rates and bond issues, while the rise in equities revenue (around a third of trading revenues in 1Q17) reflected a strong rise in prime services and higher client appetite for derivatives. Corporate banking benefited from a pickup in advisory and loan loss reserve reversals. BNPP's fully-loaded Basel III CET1 ratio increased 15bp qoq to 11.6% at end-1Q17, largely driven by the impact of the sale of 20.6% in the bank's stake in First Hawaiian Bank in February 2017. The fully-loaded Basel III Tier 1 leverage ratio fell by around 30bp qoq to 4.1% at end-1Q17, reflecting seasonally low client activity at year-end and the subsequent increase in leverage exposure during 1Q17. BNPP aims to maintain this ratio above 4.0%, and we believe it is on track to meeting a 12% CET1 ratio well ahead of its 2020 target. The bank's capital ratios remain at the lower end of GTUB peers, but this is offset by strong and consistent internal capital generation. Contact: Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Luis Garrido Associate Director +44 20 3530 1631 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001