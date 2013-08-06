RPT-Fitch: Long-Term Restructurings to Rise in Irish Mortgage Market

Aug 6 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Long-term restructuring of Irish mortgages will become more prevalent now a cohesive and credible framework for dealing with arrears has taken shape, Fitch Ratings says. We expect tools such as split mortgages or trade-down products for borrowers in negative equity to be used first, followed by Personal Insolvency Arrangements (PIAs). Repossession or voluntary surrender will be a last resort.

In July the latest version of Ireland’s Code of Conduct on Mortgage Arrears (CCMA) and the Personal Insolvency Act came into effect, and the Land and Conveyancing Law Reform Act passed into law. It is still early to estimate how many mortgages will be subject to the three main options of restructuring, PIA and repossession, but we can make an initial assessment of how they will interact.

The Land and Conveyancing Law Reform Act reopens the repossession route, and we expect the number of repossessions to rise. But we also think it will create incentives for lenders and borrowers to agree longer-term alternative repayment arrangements.

Lenders have started deploying longer-term strategies as the short-term arrangements common in Ireland, such as principal payment holidays, have often failed to restore borrowers to performing status. Furthermore, the central bank has set targets for lenders to achieve sustainable solutions for mortgages in arrears.

By allowing more borrower contact and widening the definition of non-co-operation, the new CCMA should accelerate discussion of arrears problems between borrowers and lenders, and limit the risk that the prospect of debt relief reduces willingness to pay.

Discussions with lenders suggest they will deploy their own restructuring tools first, before moving on to a PIA if necessary. They view a PIA as a niche product, most suitable where a borrower has various creditors and types of debt.

We maintain our view that PIA is not an easy route to debt forgiveness, as it would be likely to entail relatively stern restrictions on living costs. Repossession will be the final resort. The number of borrowers in negative equity means that lenders may not want to repossess a distressed property and crystallise a larger loss. Nevertheless, all three options are likely to involve losses for mortgage pools, if not through recovery shortfall then through debt write-off.

Predicting the impact of longer-term alternative repayment arrangements on RMBS transactions will be difficult until implementation data is available, which may not be for several months. Alongside the stronger CCMA they may begin to halt the rise in arrears (as would an increase in foreclosures on long-term problem borrowers). Broadly, we would expect the warehoused portion of a split mortgage to translate into a debit on principal deficiency ledgers. Trade-down mortgages may lead to a mild prepayment increase, although it is not yet clear if these will be widely used by banks.

Earlier recognition of a loss can benefit RMBS noteholders because excess spread can be used to clear the loss. But deals cope less well when losses are concentrated and it remains to be seen if longer-term arrangements will be treated consistently across transactions.

For a full discussion of the emerging Irish arrears resolution framework, and other elements of the Irish mortgage market, see “EMEA Criteria Addendum - Ireland” published this week and available at www.fitchratings.com, where we update our criteria assumptions.