Fitch: Low Volatility Impacts Goldman Sachs' 2Q17 Earnings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 19 (Fitch) The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (Goldman) reported another quarter of mixed results for the second quarter of 2017 (2Q17), according to Fitch Ratings. Lower year-over-year net revenue in Investment Banking (IB) and Institutional Client Services (ICS) were only largely offset by improved results in Investing & Lending (I&L) and Investment Management (IM). Goldman's net income in 2Q17 of $1.8 billion was flat relative to the year-ago quarter. This equated to an 8.7% annualized return on average equity (ROAE), unchanged from the prior year period. Goldman's ROAE this quarter is lower than its historical results, as challenging conditions in company's Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) businesses amid low volatility were only partially offset by better results in the other businesses. Total IB net revenue declined 3% year-over-year. This was due to lower financial advisory net revenue, which was down 6% year-over-year amid lower industrywide mergers and acquisitions activity and equity underwriting net revenue declined 3% year-over-year due to lower net revenues in convertibles issuance. Debt underwriting net revenue, however, was flat relative to the year-ago period. Debt underwriting net revenues for 2Q17 were strong across multiple products. Additionally, Goldman indicated on its earnings call that its investment banking transaction backlog has increased over the course of the year, which Fitch believes has the potential to boost IB results on a prospective basis. Results were more challenging in Goldman's ICS businesses, as overall net revenue was 17% lower than in the prior year's quarter. FICC net revenue was 40% lower than last year's second quarter due to significantly lower net revenues in interest rate products, commodities, credit products, and currencies only partially offset by higher net revenues in mortgages. This year-over-year decline is more significant than other large bank holding companies that have reported to date, which Fitch believes is largely attributable to Goldman's performance in its commodities businesses and client mix relative to peer institutions. Partially offsetting the challenging FICC results was higher Equities net revenue, which expanded 8% relative to the prior year period. This strength was driven by higher equities client execution net revenue across cash products and derivatives as well as strong results from securities services. This strength was amid higher global equity prices during the quarter coupled with continued low volatility. Net revenues in I&L were 42% higher than the prior year period, which was primarily due to an 88% increase in equity securities, which reflected significant increase from net gains in private equities. This was offset by an 18% decline in net revenues from debt securities and loans, reflecting lower net gains on debt securities partially offset by higher net interest income (NII) amid higher short-term interest rates during the quarter. Fitch expects net revenues in I&L to remain variable given the uncertain timing of gains realized on securities. Results in IM were relatively strong compared to the other businesses. Net revenue in this segment increased 13% relative to the year-ago period due to higher management fees amid record assets under supervision (AUS) of $1.41 trillion and strong incentive fee performance. During the quarter, long-term AUS increased $42 billion, with positive net inflows of $25 billion spread across all products in connection with the company acquisition of Verus Investors' outsourced chief investment officer business and $17 billion of market appreciation. Given the challenging revenue environment, Goldman's compensation and benefits expense declined 3% relative to the prior year period, and the ratio of compensation and benefits expense to net revenues was strong at 41%. Additionally non-compensation expenses were unchanged in 2Q17 relative to the prior year period, which helped to support earnings this quarter. Market risk as measured by daily average Value-at-Risk (VaR) was $51 million in 2Q17, down from $62 million in the prior year's quarter amid low volatility across multiple products. The largest decline was in currencies, which was not unexpected as currency volatility was higher amid the affirmative BREXIT vote in last year's second quarter. Fitch continues to believe that this overall VaR measurement remains at cyclically low levels. Capital ratios and liquidity metrics remain consistent with the rating category (Viability Rating of 'a') given Fitch's assessment of the inherent variability of many of GS's businesses. The company's transitionally phased-in Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 ratio under the advanced approach was 12.5% at 2Q17, up from 12.2% in the prior year's quarter. Goldman's fully phased-in enhanced supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) was 6.3% at 2Q17, well above regulatory minimums. During the quarter, the firm repurchased $1.47 billion worth of common stock, and on July 17, 2017 the Board of Directors declared the firm's quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share. Additionally, Goldman received a non-objection to its annual capital plan under the Federal Reserve's Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review. GS's Global Core Liquid Assets were $221 billion or 24.4% of total assets, relative to $211 billion of 23.6% of total assets in the prior year's quarter. Contact: Justin Fuller, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2057 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60657 Meghan Neenan, CFA Managing Director +1-212-908-0121 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. 