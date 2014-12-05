Fitch: Macroeconomic Factors Drive Cautious Outlook for Canadian Banks in 2015

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, December 05 (Fitch) High and unsustainable levels of consumer indebtedness is the key macroeconomic factor driving the outlook for Canadian banks in 2015, according to Fitch Ratings. Elevated consumer debt levels, combined with signs Fitch believes indicate regional overvaluation in the Canadian housing market, precipitates a more cautious view of consumer credit and thus a negative sector outlook for Canadian banks. That said, government guarantees on the majority of Canadian mortgages, which insulates bank balance sheets, supports a Stable Rating Outlook in 2015. Earnings for Canadian banks remain solid, driven largely by low provision expense. Fitch expects some increase in provision over time, leading to a decrease in earnings, should credit quality deteriorate due to macroeconomic factors. From a credit standpoint, the potential rating downsides of some Canadian banks are increasing due to what Fitch believes is a likely peak in earnings performance and a decline of credit metrics. Credit metrics may deteriorate due to a reversion in consumer credit performance, failing oil prices affecting Canadian Oil spreads, and/or other macroeconomic factors. With a likely slowing earnings growth from consumer businesses, Canadian banks are focusing more on driving non-interest income growth. This includes a more significant emphasis on capital markets and wealth management revenue. These sources of revenue - particularly capital markets - tend to be more volatile in nature, and further growth of which could, over time, affect ratings. Canadian banks are among the highest rated entities in Fitch's financial institutions portfolio, which six of the eight Canadian institutions rated in the 'AA' category. The full '2015 Outlook: Canadian Banks' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Contact: Justin Fuller, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2057 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison, St. Chicago, IL 60602 Chris Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-1771 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: Canadian Banks (Stable RatingOutlook, Negative Sector OutlookRemains for 2015) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.