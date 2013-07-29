RPT-Fitch Maintains Arab Tunisian Bank on RWN, Affirms VR at 'b'

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 29 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has maintained Arab Tunisian Bank’s (ATB) ‘BBB-’ Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), ‘BBB’ local currency IDR, ‘2’ Support Rating (SR) and ‘AA+(tun)’ National Long-Term Rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). ATB’s Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at ‘b’. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT

The maintained RWN follows the placement of Arab Bank Plc (AB; A-/F1/RWN) on RWN (see ‘Fitch Places Arab Bank on Rating Watch Negative’, dated 11 July 2013 at www.fitchratings.com) and the subsequent placement of ATB’s ratings on RWN (see ‘Fitch Places Arab Tunisian Bank on Rating Watch Negative’, dated 16 July 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).

ATB’s IDRs, SR, National Ratings and senior debt ratings reflect the high probability of support it could receive, if required, from its majority (64.2%) shareholder, AB. ATB’s Long-term foreign currency IDR is constrained by Tunisia’s Country Ceiling (BBB-). The RWN on ATB’s ratings mirrors that on AB’s IDRs. Fitch will resolve the RWN once the RWN is resolved on ATB’s parent.

Fitch considers ATB as strategically important to AB as it fits with its parent’s strategy to maintain a strong presence in the Middle East North African region, and is relatively integrated with AB. ATB’s 2012 assets and operating profit contributed 7% of AB‘s. AB dominates ATB’s board and is committed to the development of its Tunisian subsidiary.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT

The RWN on ATB’s IDRs, SR, National Ratings and senior debt ratings mirrors that on AB’s IDRs as they are sensitive to any change in Fitch’s assumptions around AB’s capacity to support the bank. A downgrade of ATB’s ratings by more than one notch is possible.

ATB’s ratings could also be downgraded if the bank were to become less strategic to and/or integrated with AB, which Fitch views as unlikely. Finally, ATB’s Long-term foreign currency IDR would be downgraded if Tunisia’s Country Ceiling was downgraded.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR

ATB’s VR factors in the bank’s weak asset quality, some concentration in its loan portfolio and funding base and its only acceptable capital ratios. The VR also reflects acceptable liquidity and moderate profitability.

Credit risk is ATB’s main risk. The bank’s impaired loans ratio is high (10.6% at end-2012), and further deterioration cannot be ruled out given the still fragile environment in Tunisia and ATB’s large stock of rescheduled loans. Single-name debtor concentration remains relatively high. Fitch deems ATB’s capital as only acceptable in this respect.

ATB’s loan portfolio is largely funded through customer deposits (86% of total funding excluding derivatives and equity), which have proved stable over the past years. In Fitch’s view, the relatively high deposit concentration of the bank remains manageable, as ATB maintains a sizeable liquid asset portfolio (TND0.9bn unencumbered at end-2012), which can be repoed with the Tunisian central bank and also benefits from the ultimate liquidity support of AB.

Fitch expects the bank’s loan impairment charges to continue to weigh on its profitability - at least in the short term - given that the Tunisian economy has not made a strong recovery. The bank’s net interest margin might also suffer in 2013 if the bank has to engage in the currently fierce competition for deposits. To date, it has been able to avoid doing so, as its liquidity is better than the Tunisian sector average.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR

A severe deterioration of ATB’s loan portfolio quality, with a material impact on its capital base, would lead to a downgrade of its VR. An upgrade seems unlikely given the likely consequences of the still uncertain economic environment in Tunisia.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term foreign currency IDR: ‘BBB-', maintained on RWN

Short-term foreign currency IDR: ‘F3’, maintained on RWN

Long-term local currency IDR: ‘BBB’, maintained on RWN

Short-term local currency IDR: ‘F3’, maintained on RWN

Support Rating: ‘2’, maintained on RWN

VR: affirmed at ‘b’

National Long-term rating: ‘AA+(tun)', maintained on RWN

National Short-term rating: ‘F1+(tun)', maintained on RWN

National Senior unsecured debt: ‘AA+(tun)', maintained on RWN