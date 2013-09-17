(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained Bank of Cyprus Public Company Ltd's (BoC; 'RD') covered bonds secured by Cypriot assets on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The covered bonds' 'B' rating was originally placed on RWN on 28 March 2013 (see 'Fitch Downgrades BOC and CPB's Cypriot Covered Bonds to 'B'/RWN'' dated 28 March 2013 on www.fitchratings.com) and subsequently maintained on 24 June 2013 (see 'Fitch Maintains BOC's Cypriot Covered Bonds on Rating Watch Negative' dated 24 June 2013 on www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS The covered bonds have been maintained on RWN pending the review of the impact of the current macroeconomic environment on the performance of the residential mortgage portfolio, which is on-going. Furthermore, the assessment of the bank's ratings post-recapitalisation will be made once pro-forma financial and credit quality information become available. RATING SENSITIVITIES As an exception to the agency's covered bond rating criteria, Fitch no longer uses BoC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as a starting point for its covered bonds credit risk assessment. However, once BoC's IDR is no longer on 'RD', the rating of the covered bonds could potentially be affected by movements in BoC's IDR. The rating of the covered bonds would also be vulnerable to a deterioration of the performance of the residential mortgage portfolio. Contact: Primary Analyst Paolo Sala Analyst +39 02 8790 87 292 Fitch Italia S.p.A. V.lo Santa Maria alla Porta,1 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Despoina Pilidou Analyst +44 20 3530 1466 Committee Chairperson Federica Fabrizi Senior Director +39 02 8790 87 232 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 4 September 2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 13 May 2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013, 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria' dated 6 June 2013, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 6 June 2013 and 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity & Refinance Stress Addendum', dated 3 June 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum here EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria here EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.