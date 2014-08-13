Fitch Maintains Cosmos Bank, Taiwan on Rating Watch Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/SYDNEY, August 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained its ratings on Cosmos Bank, Taiwan (Cosmos) on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. Fitch previously placed Cosmos' ratings on RWP following the announcement of its acquisition by China Development Financial Holding Corporation (CDFHC) in February 2014. The agency expects to resolve the Rating Watch after the two parties complete a share swap that will result in Cosmos becoming a 100% subsidiary of CDFHC. KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS The RWP continues to reflect Fitch's view that Cosmos' ratings will benefit from support from CDFHC once the share swap is completed. The agency believes CDFHC, whose two principal subsidiaries are KGI Securities (KGI) and China Development Industrial Bank (CDIB), has a stronger credit profile than Cosmos, anchored by its strong position in the brokerage and principal investment market in Taiwan, a track record of healthy earnings generation and a direct investment portfolio fully funded by its own equity. CDFHC, on a stand-alone basis, has adequate capitalisation and is moderately leveraged. CDFHC is highly likely to support Cosmos if needed because Cosmos forms a core part of CDFHC's strategy to establish a diversified universal banking group. Cosmos' stand-alone credit profile is likely to strengthen with the integration of CDIB's corporate banking and global financial markets business. The integration will result in an enhanced funding profile for Cosmos in terms of diversity, stability and costs, an improved franchise with larger scale and more complete product/service platform, access to group resources for cross-selling, and a more diversified credit exposure with smaller proportion of higher-risk unsecured personal lending. RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS Cosmos' new ratings would be determined based on Fitch's assessment of the credit profile of CDFHC, including that of its subsidiaries KGI and CDIB, the risks that Cosmos will bring to the group profile and Cosmos' status and strategic importance within the group. This is based on Fitch's view that Cosmos' stand-alone credit profile may remain weaker than that of CDFHC in the coming two years because of a rapid asset expansion plan that could weigh on its asset quality if it is not well-managed. Cosmos: National Long-Term Rating of 'BBB+(twn)'; RWP maintained National Short-Term Rating of 'F2(twn)'; RWP maintained

Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)'for National ratings in Taiwan. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. 