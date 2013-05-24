FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch Maintains Friends Life Group on Rating Watch Negative
May 24, 2013 / 10:26 AM / in 4 years

RPT-Fitch Maintains Friends Life Group on Rating Watch Negative

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has maintained Friends Life Group plc’s (FLG) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and subordinated debt ratings and Friends Life Limited’s Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Fitch will resolve the RWN by end-Q313, based on analysis of FLG’s H113 results and discussions with management to clarify expectations for the group’s profitability.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The ratings may be downgraded if FLG is unable to demonstrate that underlying profitability improvements are on track towards an annual operating return on assets in excess of 0.40% as calculated by Fitch or if FLG fails to materially reduce the overall payback period for new business.

The rating actions are as follows:

Friends Life Group plc: Long-Term IDR ‘A-'; maintained on RWN

Friends Life Limited: IFS ‘A+'; maintained on RWN

FLG’s subordinated debt, guaranteed by Friends Life Limited:

XS0181161380: ‘BBB+'; maintained on RWN

XS0222395468: ‘BBB+'; maintained on RWN

XS0430178961: ‘A-'; maintained on RWN

XS0620022128: ‘BBB+'; maintained on RWN

XS0851688860: ‘BBB+'; maintained on RWN

The following ratings have been withdrawn as they are no longer considered by

Fitch to be relevant to the agency’s coverage:

Friends Life Limited: Long-Term IDR (‘A’, RWN)

Friends Life FPG Limited : Long-Term IDR (‘A-', RWN)

Friends Life Company Limited: IFS (‘A+', RWN)

Friends Life Assurance Society Limited: IFS (‘A+', RWN)

