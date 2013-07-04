FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch maintains NCG Banco's CH on RWN
July 4, 2013 / 12:31 PM / in 4 years

RPT-Fitch maintains NCG Banco's CH on RWN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 4 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has maintained NCG Banco’s (BB+/RWN/B) Cedulas Hipotecarias (CH) ‘BBB+’ rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The covered bonds’ ‘BBB+’ rating was originally placed on RWN on 11 October 2012 (see ‘Fitch Places NCG Banco’s Cedulas Hipotecarias on Rating Watch Negative’ dated 11 October 2012 on www.fitchratings.com). The RWN was subsequently maintained on 9 April 2013 (see ‘Fitch Maintains NCG Banco CH’s on RWN’ dated 09 April 2013 on www.fitchratings.com).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The CH have been maintained on RWN due to the RWN on NCG Banco’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR; see ‘Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Spain’s BFA-Bankia and NCG Banco’ dated 18 April 2013 at www.fitchratings.com)

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The ‘BBB+’ rating of NCG Banco’s CH would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the bank’s Long-Term IDR was downgraded by one or more notches to ‘BB’ or below; or if the liquidity risk was judged to cause full discontinuity, resulting in a D-Cap of 0. The current rating is also exposed to falls in the overcollateralisation (OC) credited by Fitch below the ‘BBB+’ breakeven OC of 79%. OC could be affected by future cover pool changes in the event of the sale of part of NCG Banco’s business units.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
