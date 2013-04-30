Fitch Maintains Russian Agricultural Bank on Rating Watch Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained Russian Agricultural Bank's (RusAg) ratings, including its 'BBB' Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. Fitch expects to review the bank's ratings by end-H113, although any downgrade of the Long-term IDRs is likely to be limited to one notch, to 'BBB-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES RusAg's 'BBB' Long-Term IDRs are currently aligned with the Russian sovereign, and reflect Fitch's view that the bank will likely be supported by the Russian authorities if needed. This reflects the bank's full government ownership, its policy role, the track record of government support to date and the moderate size of RusAg's balance sheet relative to the government's available financial resources. However, the RWN continues to reflect Fitch's concerns about the bank's asset quality and the sufficiency of the recent capital support from the Russian authorities (see "Fitch Places Russian Agricultural Bank on Rating Watch Negative" dated 16 November 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch expects to review the bank's ratings by end-H113. The upcoming review will focus primarily on the bank's current and projected asset quality and capital positions, as well as potential changes in the bank's status and support framework. If Fitch takes the view that recent support has been clearly insufficient relative to the bank's capital needs, then the ratings are likely to remain on RWN. The Long-term IDRs would then ultimately be downgraded by one notch, to 'BBB-', if the Russian government's current review of RusAg's legal status does not result in any tangible changes which in Fitch's view would increase the certainty of future support. However, the ratings could stabilize at their current levels, notwithstanding weaknesses in the bank's solvency, if as a result of the government review the support framework for the bank is significantly strengthened. The ratings could also be affirmed at the 'BBB' level if Fitch concludes, having reviewed the RusAg's asset quality, that recent capital support has been reasonable, relative to the bank's needs. RusAg's recently published 2012 IFRS accounts confirmed further significant, although not precipitous, deterioration in the bank's asset quality. Reported non-performing loans (NPLs; loans overdue by 90 days or more, including those transferred into watch list) increased to 17% of the book from 12% at end-2011, while additional loans in the course of being restructured were 8% (end-2011: 8%). Accrued interest not received in cash comprised 12% of interest income (2011: 8%). However, the absolute increase in NPLs and restructured loans during 2012 was equal to a significant 10% of the end-2011 portfolio. Furthermore, these two categories, net of impairment reserves, were almost equal to RusAg's Tier 1 capital at end-2012 (following the equity injection). The unaudited Basel Tier 1 and total capital ratios stood at 12.6% and 16.2%, respectively, at end-2012, but should be viewed in light of the large unreserved problem loans. In addition, there is significant uncertainty about the overall extent of asset quality problems at RusAg, due to: - the unseasoned nature of the loan book, which has grown rapidly in recent years and still contains a large proportion of long-term exposures (55% of gross loans had remaining maturities of over three years at end-2012) - interest rate subsidies enjoyed by a majority of the bank's agriculture sector borrowers, and frequent non-amortisation of loan principal, which make it difficult to draw conclusions about ultimate loan repayment prospects in the currently non-overdue part of the book - rapid retail lending growth from 2010, with these exposures often having significant grace periods on principal payments (one-two years) - a lack of clarity on the total volume of restructured loans, including among loans which are not currently classified in the watch category - information which was disclosed to Fitch in Q412, which suggested that the bank's 15 largest NPLs were all sufficiently large to have been among the 20 largest overall exposures According to media reports, in April 2013, RusAg's CEO, Dmitry Patrushev, wrote to President Putin, proposing that RusAg's status be changed from a commercial bank, regulated by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR), to a state corporation, potentially similar to Vnesheconombank ('BBB'/Stable). President Putin has reportedly asked the government to review this proposal. If any change in RusAg's status is accompanied by a material strengthening of the support framework for the bank, this could help to stabilize the bank's ratings at their current levels. However, if the bank's status changes without any additional support commitment, then Fitch would regard this as at best neutral, and potentially negative, given that RusAg would no longer be subject to CBR regulation. RusAg's internal capital generation remained weak in 2012 (comprehensive income/equity was 0.6%), as it continued to direct virtually all of its pre-impairment profit to loan reserves. The loans/deposits ratio was a high 192%, indicating considerable dependence on wholesale funding. Liquid assets comprised 16% of the balance sheet at end-2012, but these were equal to only 65% of debt and bank loans maturing in 2013, indicating significant reliance on refinancing these facilities. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'BBB', RWN maintained Short-term IDR: 'F3', RWN maintained National Long Term Rating: 'AAA(rus)', RWN maintained Viability Rating: 'b', RWN maintained Support Rating: '2', RWN maintained Support Rating Floor: 'BBB', RWN maintained Senior unsecured debt: 'BBB', RWN maintained Senior unsecured debt: 'AAA(rus)', RWN maintained Subordinated debt: 'BBB-', RWN maintained 