Fitch Maintains SNS REAAL's Insurance Entities on Rating Watch Evolving

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained SRLEV NV's and REAAL Schadeverzekeringen NV's 'A-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). This follows the announcement by SNS REAAL (the group holding company) that the European Commission (EC) has decided not to allow SRLEV NV to pay the next coupon due on its EUR400m subordinated bond. SRLEV NV has been required to exercise its optional deferral right on the next interest payment date, 15 April 2013. KEY RATING DRIVERS The deferral of the coupon was imposed by the EC and does not change Fitch's view on the already limited financial flexibility of the insurers. Fitch expects the solvency ratio to remain commensurate with the current ratings over the near term. However, Fitch will closely monitor the progress of the group's restructuring plan, possible remedies imposed by the EC and possible consequences of any changes, including any impact on capitalisation levels. Fitch placed the insurance operating entities' ratings on RWE on 16 July 2012, reflecting SNS REAAL's announcement then that it will take capital strengthening initiatives by the end of 2012. One option to strengthen SNS REAAL's capital position had been the sale of the group's insurance operations. After the Dutch state's nationalisation of the SNS REAAL group in February 2013, Fitch continues to believe that an upgrade or downgrade remain possible rating actions depending on the financial strength of any potential future owner. Fitch expects to resolve the RWE once there is greater clarity about the future of the insurance operations. SRLEV and REAAL Schadeverzekeringen's IFS ratings reflect the insurance subsidiaries' strong business position in the Dutch insurance market, currently solid capital adequacy and stable profitability. These strengths are offset by only moderate financial flexibility. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key drivers for a downgrade of the IFS ratings would be a sustained decline in the group regulatory solvency ratio to below 150% or a structural decline in the insurance activities' profitability (for example, if reported net income was below EUR200m and expected to remain below that level). The ratings are also dependent on developments over the next few months as regards the restructuring plans and possible remedies that could be imposed by the EC. Although no information regarding the possible disposal of the insurance operations is yet available, the agency still views the sale of the group's insurance operations, either partly or in total, as a possibility. If the insurance operations are acquired by a financially stronger group, SRLEV and/or REAAL Schadeverzekeringen's ratings could be upgraded. However, if the insurance operations are sold to a financially weaker group, the ratings could be downgraded. Contact: Primary Analyst Anais Daveine Associate Director +33 1 4429 92 80 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Marc-Philippe Juilliard Senior Director +33 1 4429 91 37 Committee Chairperson Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria: 'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated 19 September 2012' are all available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.