RPT-Fitch: May SME CLO compare

Fitch Ratings has published the May edition of its SME CLO Compare. The report is updated on a monthly basis.

Fitch assigned final ratings on 5 April to IM Cajamar Empresas 5 F.T.A., a Spanish securitisation of a static pool of secured and unsecured loans to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and self-employed individuals (SEIs), originated by Cajamar Caja Rural and Caja Rural del Mediterraneo, Ruralcaja.

Cajamar and Ruralcaja merged in October 2012 to form Cajas Rurales Unidas (‘BB’/Stable/‘B’). The senior class A1 and A2 notes were rated ‘A+sf’/Stable and benefit from credit enhancement of 37%. The junior class B notes were rated ‘CCCsf’, RE0%. A portion of the class A1 notes was placed with an investor, and the originator retained the rest of the deal. The class A notes’ rating was capped at ‘A+sf’ due to the treasury account bank rating triggers in place in the transaction’s documents (see “Fitch Rates IM Cajamar Empresas 5, F.T.A.”, at www.fitchratings.com).

On 12 April, Fitch assigned final ratings to Multi Lease AS S.r.l., an Italian securitisation of lease contracts granted to SMEs and SEIs, by Abf Leasing S.p.A. and Sardaleasing S.p.A. The class A notes were rated ‘A-sf’/Stable and benefit from credit enhancement of 43% provided by the junior class B notes, the principal collection from the pool cut-off date (1 January 2013) to 13 March, and two fully funded cash reserves that cover for potential interest shortfalls on the class A notes any funds from which are released due to amortisation can be used to accelerate the amortisation of the notes (see “Fitch Assigns Multi Lease AS’s Class A Notes ‘A-sf’ Final Rating”, at www.fitchratings.com) Delinquency and defaults levels in Spain and Italy are expected to rise more over the year 2013 according to the forecast of further economic contraction.

While the delinquency ratios for the past two months have remained stable or decreased slightly, cumulative defaults have continued increasing reaching a new peak of 4.3% from 3.9% in December 2012. The effect of the increasing defaults level has generally been offset by the increase in credit enhancement levels in SME CLOs due to transaction deleveraging, and has led to the affirmation of the ratings of most of the transactions Fitch reviewed during the first four months of 2013.

During April 2013, Fitch reviewed the ratings of 10 SME CLO deals, resulting in 26 tranches being affirmed, six being upgraded and two tranches were paid in full.

