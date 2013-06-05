Fitch: Mayor's Resignation No Threat to Moscow Credit Strengths

LONDON, June 05 (Fitch) The prospect of the first mayoral elections in Moscow for 10 years poses no obvious threat to the city's credit strengths, Fitch Ratings says. These strengths include its wealth, sound budgetary performance, capex flexibility and strong debt ratios. Tuesday's announcement by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin that he would resign to fight early mayoral elections in September is unlikely to trigger a significant change in economic and budgetary policy. Direct elections for regional governors and the mayors of Moscow and St Petersburg were reintroduced last year, a development we said would strengthen governance in local authorities and make them more independent of central government. But their return will have no direct impact on the City of Moscow's policy-making framework. Sobyanin's popularity and the lack of campaigning time afforded to his potential opponents make him a clear favourite. Sobyanin was appointed mayor in 2010 and his term of office had been due to finish in 2015. A significant policy decision for the city authorities during the next mayoral term will be how to fund infrastructure development after the huge geographical expansion of the city in July this year to tackle overcrowding. It is not yet clear how the planned development will be paid for, and the potential additional spending will exceed the extra revenue from the new territory, which has a low population density. This makes an increase in borrowing during the next mayoral term highly likely. However, we think the central government would be prepared to help meet the costs of development related to projects it has encouraged and that have national significance, such as an international financial centre. Our affirmation of Moscow's 'BBB' rating with Stable Outlook and its 'AAA(rus)' National Rating on 21 December reflected the city's status as Russia's economic and financial capital, declining debt, strong debt coverage and liquidity, and sound financial position and capacity to absorb shocks. It also took account of the risks posed by a new tax regulation that could reduce tax proceeds from corporate income tax paid by large consolidated taxpayers, and by the possibility of new borrowing to fund infrastructure development. The 'BBB' rating is constrained by the ratings of the Russian Federation, and unless the sovereign is downgraded, it is unlikely that Moscow would be downgraded. However, a downgrade could happen if the city's growth created large, additional infrastructure needs and a fall in corporate income tax receipts caused a significant deterioration in the debt position and budgetary performance. Continued sound budgetary performance (operating balance around 20% of operating revenue) and debt coverage could result in a positive rating action if the sovereign were also upgraded. Contact: Vladimir Redkin Director International Public Finance +7 495 956 7064 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya St. Moscow, 115054 Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Media Relations: Anna Bykova, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9901, Email: anna.bykova@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.