RPT-Fitch gives final rating to USD bond of Modernland 'B'

Oct 31 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has given final ratings at ‘B’ with a Recovery Rating at ‘RR4’ to the USD Modernland Realty Tbk PT (Modernland, B / Stable). Bonds amounting to USD 150 millionwith a 11% coupon and will mature in 2016 is published by Modernland Overseas Pte Ltd and guaranteed by Modernland and subsidiarieswholly owned.

These ratings following the receipt of appropriate documentation with informationwho had previously received. The final ranking according to the rankexpectations which was granted on October 17, 2013.

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to acquire 51% ownership Jakarta Garden City of Keppel Land (Keppel, not rated). with naturefairly long repayment, Fitch expects Modernland will berefinance these bonds as they become due in 2016.

Factors Supporting rating:

Recurring revenues are limited: limited recurring revenue (recurringincome) Modernland is the main thing that differentiates the company withOther companies that have a higher rating on an international scale.Revenues derived from recurring revenue estate management services, operatinggolf courses and operating a new hotel. Nevertheless, the contribution of incomerecurring is still small, less than 10% of total EBITDA. Fitchargue that little recurring income Modernland a major factorwhich limits the ranking, especially considering the cyclical nature of the sectorproperty development.

Project execution risks: Location Jakarta Garden City is strategically meansinfrastructure is available, along with an affordable pricecompared to other properties in the area of Kelapa Gading in North JakartaModernland support business growth prospects. Currently the project is a jointventure with Keppel, in which both parties have agreed to the plan ModernlandKeppel acquired 51% ownership of the project. Nonetheless, Fitchfound Modernland not demonstrate a track record of sales marketingstrong without the support of Keppel.

Similar risks also inherent in the long-term expansion Modernland in Bekasi,which is an important satellite city about 16 km from Jakarta, wheresuccess of this project depends on the proper execution of infrastructure projectstime and the ability of the company to establish a population.

Diversification Project: rating also reflects the land reserves Modernlandbroad, diversified by location and allocation is balancedbetween industrial and residential. Over the next 18 months, cash flow will be triggeredby sales and marketing Jakarta Garden City Modern Cikande. for the periodlonger term, the company will also launch complexper industriannya second in Bekasi.

Cash reserves of ASRI: Cash flows from land sales to PT Alam Sutera Realty Tbk (ASRI, B + / Stable) is an important risk mitigation against the risksproject execution by providing sufficient liquidity reserves. Modernlandwill receive £ 3.4 trillion within the next 30 months, toan area of 170 acres of land sold in Serpong Tangerang near Jakartaand adjacent to the current ASRI residential projects. The sales resultsmost will be used for the acquisition of land in Bekasi, so Modernland can replace reserves that have sold land for salemarketing and sustainable cash flows.

Land acquisition costs are low in Bekasi Modernland in the range of USD 20 per m2for an area of 489 hectares is the additional support and reduce the riskproject execution.

sensitivity rating

Declining levels: future developments that could, individuallyand collectively, triggering the decline include:

- Decrease in the ratio of presales / gross debt to below 30% (2013: Fitch estimates30%) on an ongoing basis

- Ratio of net debt / net inventory remain above 1x after 2015 (2013:Fitch estimates 1.4x), this may reflect the delay in project execution orlower marketing sales

Improved rankings do not expect to be able to show records Modernlandtrace in a timely execution of the project that encourages the growth of scalebusiness and diversification projects, or increasing recurring revenue.