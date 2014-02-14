RPT-Fitch rates BCAF senior bonds at 'AAA (idn)'

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Feb 14 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has set senior unsecured bond rating, PT BCA Finance (BCAF: ‘AAA (idn)’ / Stable), as follows:

- Long-term national rating at ‘AAA (idn)’ set on bonds with a maturity of up to three and four years, and

- Short-term national rating at ‘F1 + (ind)’ with a set of bonds maturity up to 370 days

The maximum amount is £ 500 milion bond issuance and the proceeds of these bonds will be used to support business growth company. These bonds are 3 stages of continuous bond program I published this year. AAA (idn)

National ranking in the category of ‘AAA’ denotes the highest rank Fitch on national rating scale for Indonesia. this ranking provided to an issuer or debt securities with the expectation of default risk the lowest relative to other issuers or securities in Indonesia. F1 (idn)

National Rating ‘F1’ indicates the capacity to pay financial commitments The most powerful in a timely manner relative to other issuers or debt securities in Indonesia. National rating scale of Fitch, the ratings given the lowest default risk relative to the rest of Indonesia. If specific liquidity profile is strong, a “+” is added to the ratings given.

Factors Stage Actuator

Bonds rated at the same level with Term National Rating Long and Short Term BCAF because these bonds reflects the obligation companies that are direct, subordinated debt and not a are senior unsecured obligations of the company and are rated equally with all unsecured obligations and other senior debt.

The ratings reflect Fitch’s expectation would BCAF magnitude the tendency of the support of the parent company, PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA), if needed. Rating is also based on factors BCAF important role, as core subsidiaries to the parent company in support of business development BCA consumer financing in Indonesia. As an integral part of the business chain BCA consumers, BCAF has an important role in managing the whole BCA vehicle loan portfolio. Support BCA seen from the use of the name along with BCAF, financial support and operational peyertaan. Fitch hope that the Bank will continue its support for BCAF, if necessary.

sensitivity rating

Changes in Long-Term National Rating and Short Term company will affect the rankings bond. The decrease in ownership significantly, the performance or support of the BCA and the BCA will contribute BCAF can put pressure on the ratings. However, Fitch see The potential is small in the short term, due to the important role BCAF, as a core subsidiary, for BCA in developing business consumer finance. There are no ratings due to the potential increase in ratings was at the top level.