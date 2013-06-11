RPT-Fitch Rank Garuda Plans Bonds at 'A (idn)'

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 11 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has given the national rankings for unsecured debt securities of PT Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (Garuda) in ‘A (idn)'. Fitch has also given a rating of ‘A (idn)’ for publishing plan Garuda bond in 2013 of Rp 2 trillion, which will be published as part of the program I Garuda Sustainable Public Offering of $ 4 trillion. Bonds are rated the same as the long-term national ratings Garuda at ‘A (idn)’ because it reflects an obligation bonds directly, without condition, without warranties of Garuda.

Garuda will use 80% of the proceeds of the bonds to fund expansion plane, and the remainder for working capital requirements. Fitch considers the first notes issuance for Garuda positively impact ranking, as this allows the company to diversify its sources funding over a period of expansion.

Factors Affecting Rating

Garuda ratings reflect its market leadership in the segment of full-service carrier (FSC) domestic and weak liquidity position. Fitch assesses the positions Weak liquidity is partly compensated by the improved parameters Garuda operation, operating environment support, and funding sources diversified. Rating also reflects the support of the Indonesian government (BBB-/Stable) as the majority shareholder, with consideration Garuda as the largest national airline.

Stage Actuator factor

Negative: future developments that individually and collectively can lower level

- The increase in the debt ratio, as measured by the ratio of debt to cash flow from operations (funds from operation-FFO adjusted leverage) to above 6.5x ongoing basis (end of 2012: 5.8x)

- Decrease coverage ratio, as measured by FFO fixed charge to be under Sustainable 1.25x (end of 2012: 1.54x)

- Failed to refinance or insufficient amount of cash for debt will mature within 12 months

- The weakening of relations with the government

Positive: Increased ratings are not expected in the medium term, taking into account the weak liquidity position Garuda will continue came under pressure as the company completed the fleet expansion plans.