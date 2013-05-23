RPT-Fitch upgrades the national long term rating of BCA Finance to 'AAA (IDN)'; outlook stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 23 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has upgraded the rating National Long-Term PT BCA Finance’s (BCAF) to ‘AAA (idn)’ from ‘AA + (idn)‘with a Stable outlook. Fitch also upgraded the senior bonds currency III/2010 rupiah, IV/2011, continuous bond tranche I/2012 and I/2012 that published by BCAF to ‘AAA (idn)’ from ‘AA + (idn)’ and affirmed the ratings National Short-term at ‘F1 + (idn)’ and subordinated bond I/2010 in ‘AA-(idn)'.

Fitch gave the National Long-Term rating at ‘AAA (idn)’ and National Short-term at ‘F1 + (idn)’ for sustainable senior bonds 1 stage II, 2013, the bonds issued under the program sustainable for IDR1.8trn maturing in 4 years. The results obtained from this issuance will used to support the business growth of the company.

National Long-Term rating upgrade reflects valuation BCAF returned by Fitch based the ranking criteria on support of and relationship with the shareholders of the company, PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA; ‘AAA (idn)’ / Stable).

Rating Considerations - National Rating and Debt Rating BCAF ratings reflect Fitch’s expectation for the high probability of shareholder support when needed. The rating also considers BCAF strategic role of the parent company as a subsidiary The main growing to support business expansion in the finance market BCA domestic consumers are growing rapidly and expected an improvement of regulatory framework for corporate finance .

As part of the business consumer chain BCA, BCAF role important in managing the entire loan portfolio of vehicles owned by BCA. Auto loan portfolio increased 5x as much in recent years and accounted for 35% of total consumer loans at the end of March BCA 2013. Support BCA reflected in the use of the same name by BCAF, provision of funding and operational alignment. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectations that the Bank will continue to support BCAF when required. Factors Activator-Rating Rating National

The significant decrease top of ownership, the performance and support BCA or contributions BCAF against BCA can give rise to pressure against the rankings company‘s. However, Fitch see those possibilities small in foreseeable future, remembering strategic interests BCAF toward business consumer loans BCA. there is no potential rise in the rankings who has been was at the upper from scale national rankings.

Factors Fueling Rating - Rating Debt

Senior bonds and continuing bonds rated at the same level the National Long-Term rating and the Short Term ratings company, because the bonds are direct, subordinated and liabilities the company’s senior unsecured obligations and rank equally with no subordinated guarantees and no other. Any change in national rankings Long-Term and Short-Term will affect the company’s debt ratings

The Subordinated debt rated three levels below the national rankings Term BCAF length to reflect the status of subordinated debt and are at the same level and no higher than similar securities of the BCA. Fitch assess the risk of coupon deferral exist in all securities Lower Tier-2 published by BCAF, including those not feature penanguhan diprospektusnya coupon payments. Fitch believes that if a bank in Indonesia are problematic and fall under “intensive supervision”,

The bank along with its finance company, not will be allowed to pay a coupon of Lower Tier 2, which is a form of of the risk of non-performance.