RPT-Fitch withdraws ratings of Peringkat SMS Finance

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 10 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has withdrawn national ratings and Short Term Long Term ratings of PT Sinar Mitra Worth Finance (SMS Finance). The company has decided not to participate in the rating process. Thus, Fitch no longer have sufficient information tothe rating action so they no longer provide ratings oranalysis reports for SMS Finance.

Fitch has withdrwan the following ratings:

- National Long-Term rating: ‘BBB (IDN)'; prospect stable

- Short-Term National Rating: ‘F3 (idn)'.