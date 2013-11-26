FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch: Interesting Notes Traveler IDR2 trillion Protelindo
November 26, 2013

RPT-Fitch: Interesting Notes Traveler IDR2 trillion Protelindo

Nov 26 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has pulled rank ‘AA-(idn)’ over debt IDR2 trillion PT Professional Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Protelindo). Withdrawal due to delay decision Protelindo The debt issuance. The debentures will likely published back in the future.

National ranking in the category of ‘AA’ indicates the expectation would risk failure very low pay relative to other issuers or securities in Indonesia. Credit risk is only slightly different from issuers or debt securities that are rated the highest in Indonesia.

