RPT-Fitch Affirms Bank's Indonesian rating at 'AA-(idn)' / Stable

June 27 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has reaffirmed Page rank Tbk National Savings Bank (the Bank), including ranking National Long-term ‘AA-(idn)’ with Stable Outlook. Complete list of given rank can be seen from the end of this comment.

Rating considerations

National Long-term rating reflects the Bank’s good profitability and strong capitalization compared to competitor banks in the country. rating They also take into account the bank’s exposure to microfinance has a high risk, especially in an economic downturn, and franchise deposits weaker than the banks that have a higher rating.

In May 2013, the Sumitomo Mitsui Bank Corporation (SMBC) acquired 24.26% Bank’s shares and plans to increase its stake up to 40% (subject to approval from regulators). In Fitch’s view, the acquisition of SMBC no impact on the Bank’s ratings at this time since they have not become majority shareholder of the bank. Fitch will monitor the evidence to support SMBC The Bank when they increase their stake in the Bank to 40%. Bank has strong reserves against bad loans and capital buffers adequate. This is reinforced by the dominant franchise in the pension credit. However, high credit growth and the vulnerability of the micro-credit loans increase in interest rates could lead to lower quality assets.

Rating Sensitivity

Positive action can occur from strong profitability with low NPL who has been sustained following the strong loan growth in three years last. In contrast, a significant reduction in the quality of assets and profitability weakened, could lead to a downgrade action. Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectation that the Bank will be maintain a stable risk profile over the near to medium term, supported by a growing domestic economy, corporate debt is managed and tribal low interest. Fitch also supports the proactive stance of Bank Indonesia to prevent a substantial risk in the banking system.

Below are the rankings that the Bank has been affirmed:

- National Long-Term rating at ‘AA-(idn)'; Outlook Stable

- Bonds I / B series 2014 at ‘AA-(idn)’

- Bonds II / B series 2015 at ‘AA-(idn)’

- Bonds III / 2013 series A and series B 2015 at ‘AA-(idn)’

- Bonds I / Phase I 2014 series A and series B 2016 at ‘AA-(idn)’

- Bonds I / Phase II 2015 Series A and 2017 Series B at ‘AA-(idn)’

- Bonds I / Stage III A series 2016 and series 2018 B at ‘AA-(idn)’

- Bonds II / Phase I 2016 series A and series B 2018 at ‘AA-(idn)’