Fitch: Mixed Outlook for Andean Banks in 2015 Reflects Operating Environments

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, December 09 (Fitch) With the exception of Colombia, asset growth of Andean banks is expected to decelerate in 2015 due in part to lower economic growth compared with the three-year period ending in 2013 and tighter credit conditions in some markets, according to a Fitch Ratings report. "Reduced economic growth in 2014 could pressure banking sectors' loan growth and profitability into 2015, particularly if sluggish global demand for commodity exports is sustained. Colombia and Peru remain bright spots due to the authorities' ability to implement countercyclical policies supporting GDP growth and credit demand," said Theresa Paiz Fredel, Senior Director. Colombian and Peruvian banks continue to benefit from proactive and mostly supportive regulation. Conversely, Ecuadorian and Venezuelan banks face greater regulatory uncertainty and the possibility of more government intervention. For Venezuelan banks, stable financial indicators belie increasing exposure to a speculative-grade sovereign and an unstable operating environment. Andean banks may see minor deterioration in loan quality metrics, particularly in the consumer loans segment. However, in Colombia and Peru, solid earnings and adequate capitalization, as well as excess reserves, offset the risks. Regulations in Ecuador and Venezuela limit margins and fee income, incentivizing banks to decrease corporate sector exposure and increase exposure to microcredit and consumer loans, which exhibit higher levels of delinquency. Besides Venezuela, all banking systems in the region are likely to sustain their capital positions through stable profitability, with Colombia and Peru in the strongest positions. The full report, '2015 Outlook: Andean Banks' is avaialable at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link. Contact: Theresa Paiz Fredel Senior Director +1-212-908-0534 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State St. Plaza New York, NY 10004 Mark Narron Director +1-212-612-7898 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: Andean Banks (Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.