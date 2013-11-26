RPT-Fitch: Modernland's Land sale to Aeon positive for sales at project

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 26 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says today that PT Modernland Realty Tbk’s (Modernland, B/Stable) sale of land at its Jakarta Garden City project to PT Aeon Mall Indonesia is positive for home sales at the project, although there is no impact on the Indonesian property developer’s rating.

On 22 November 2013, Modernland formalized the sale of 8.5 hectares of land at Jakarta Garden City to PT Aeon Mall Indonesia, a subsidiary of Aeon Mall Co Ltd (Aeon, unrated), for USD45.7m. Aeon plans to develop on the site its third shopping mall in the country with 210,000 sqm of retail space.

The shopping mall will be a strong selling point for homes at Jakarta Garden City. Timely execution of the mall will, to some extent, also moderate Fitch’s concern over the execution risk for Jakarta Garden City after Modernland buys out Singapore-based Keppel Land’s share in the project.

Fitch did not incorporate the sale of land to Aeon into the rating case when the agency assigned the rating to Modernland in July 2013 because there was no definite agreement on the sale at that time.

If the land sale to Aeon is incorporated into the 2013 forecasts, Fitch estimates Modernland’s financial metrics - characterized by presales/gross debt of about 30% - will remain appropriate for its current rating. Cash flows from the land sale to Aeon would offset the lower than expected presales at Modernland’s industrial estate, Modern Cikande, given the slower investment climate in 2H13. Fitch expects Modernland to book presales at about IDR2trn for 2013, unchanged from its previous expectation.

Modernland’s projects are concentrated in Greater Jakarta. It is developing residential township and industrial estates in Cakung and Cikande, both close to the capital.