Fitch: Modest Increase in Global Auto Demand in 2015, Despite Some Challenging Conditions

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: Global Automotive Manufacturers here BARCELONA/CHICAGO/LONDON, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that global demand for new vehicles should increase modestly in 2015 and support global automotive manufacturers' credit profiles, despite challenging conditions in some markets. Fitch maintains a stable outlook for the automotive sector overall, with a positive outlook in Europe and a stable outlook in the US and Japan. Among key developed markets, we expect sales to rebound by about 4.5%-5.0% in Europe in 2014, after six years of decline, and increase further in 2015. However, we also believe that the recovery is fragile and that sales growth will remain uneven in the region. In the US, we expect light vehicle sales to increase further in the US in 2015, for the sixth consecutive year, by about 3% to 16.8 million units. Nonetheless, as sales approach the pre-recession peak, manufacturers will need to adjust from what has been a growth environment to a more steady-state situation. We also expect demand for new vehicles in emerging markets to remain volatile and fragile in 2015. In particular, we expect sales in Brazil to remain muted and recovery in Russia to be weak at best, and supported by incentives. However, we project further sales growth in China, around 6%, albeit at a slower pace than in the past few years. From a financial perspective, restructuring and cost-saving measures implemented by several manufacturers in the past couple of years are paying off and bolstering overall profitability. We do not expect any manufacturer to post operating losses in 2015 and project that only two groups will report negative free cash flow. We also expect key credit ratios to remain strong in 2015, in line with solid underlying earnings and funds from operations. However, we forecast several manufacturers will increase both investment and cash returned to shareholders as cash reserves build up, which could constrain free cash flow improvement and net deleveraging. The report, "2015 Outlook: Global Automotive Manufacturers", is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Emmanuel Bulle Senior Director +34 93 323 8411 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. 85 Paseo de Gracia 08008 Barcelona Stephen Brown Senior Director +1 312 368 3139 Isabelle Katsumata Director +65 6796 7226 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.