Fitch: Modest Negative Rating Activity Bias Persists in Early 2013

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Global Corporate Rating Activity Update – First Quarter 2013 here NEW YORK, June 03 (Fitch) The rating drift remained net negative for global corporate issuers in the first-quarter of 2013 (1Q'13), according to a new report by Fitch Ratings, Inc. Downgrades topped upgrades by a margin of 1.3 to 1 even with 4Q'12 results. However, rating activity was overall more subdued at the beginning of this year. Downgrades affected 2.6% of issuers and upgrades 1.9%, both down from the prior quarter's 3.5% and 2.7%, respectively. Global financial institution downgrades of 2.2% lagged upgrades of 2.4% in the first quarter - a tight ratio but nonetheless the second consecutive quarter of net positive rating activity for financial institutions and a reversal of a more than four-year-long trend of credit deterioration. However, across global industrials, downgrades of 2.9% continued to exceed upgrades of 1.6%. The impact of EMEA sovereign downgrades to Italy, Cyprus, Egypt and South Africa were felt in the first quarter, affecting financial entities and contributing to an overall EMEA ratio of corporate downgrades to upgrades of 2.7 to 1. Downgrades topped upgrades across emerging market industrials and financial entities at the start of the year, for the first time since early 2012. In contrast, the rating activity mix for developed market issuers remained steady. Downgrades continued to outpace upgrades 1.3 to 1. The Fitch-rated global corporate issuer default rate remained in check at 0.18% year to date, mimicking results from the same period a year earlier. Fitch registered five corporate defaults in the first quarter. All involved speculative-grade rated entities ('BB-' or lower). The share of global corporate issuers assigned a Negative Outlook dipped to 13% at the end of March from 14% in December. The share of issuers carrying a Positive Outlook held firm at 5% quarter over quarter. For a full review of global rating activity by region and industry through 1Q'13, please see Fitch's new report titled 'Global Corporate Rating Activity Update - First Quarter 2013', available on Fitch's web site at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Credit Market Research'.