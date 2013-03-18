FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch lowers outlook on Monte Paschi ratings to "negative"
March 18, 2013 / 5:21 PM / 5 years ago

Fitch lowers outlook on Monte Paschi ratings to "negative"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 18 (Reuters) - Rating agency Fitch lowered its outlook on the ratings of Italy’s troubled lender Monte dei Paschi to “negative” from “stable”, the bank said on Monday.

The move followed the downgrade by one notch of Italy’s sovereign rating to BBB-plus, with negative outlook.

Fitch confirmed Monte dei Paschi’s long- and short-term ratings at BBB/F3, the bank said in a statement.

At the end of February, Monte dei Paschi received a controversial four billion euro state bailout it needs to boost its capital base.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes

