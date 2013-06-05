Fitch: More Insurers to Follow Dai-ichi Life with Indonesian M&A

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/TOKYO/LONDON, June 04 (Fitch) More foreign and domestic insurers are likely to participate in merger and acquisition activity in Indonesia, Fitch Ratings says. Japan's Dai-ichi Life's announcement on 3 June 2013 that it will buy a 40% stake in Indonesia's Panin Life highlights the attractiveness of the Indonesian market. We also think local insurers may merge to gain scale to exploit the same opportunities. Indonesia is an attractive insurance market because it is large and relatively underpenetrated, and has a growing middle class. A resilient economy means there should be significant potential to raise insurance penetration, which at a low 1.7% of GDP in 2011 lags behind other fast-growing markets like India and China. There is also a vast untapped takaful (Islamic insurance) or sharia (Islamic banking) market in the country, which has the largest Muslim population in the world. Increasing catastrophe awareness should also help drive steady premium growth. The attraction for overseas investors also lies in a more generous foreign ownership cap for insurers, at 80%, than in other Asian countries, such as India and Thailand (26% and 49% limits, respectively). We expect the Indonesian insurance sector to consolidate and the number of participants to fall, thanks to domestic and cross-border M&A. Higher minimum capital requirements of IDR70bn (USD7.1m) by end-2012 and IDR100bn (USD10.2m) by end-2014 should encourage smaller and weaker insurers to exit the market or merge with others. We believe this shift is positive for the sector as consolidation will help solidify capital positions, providing a higher buffer for claim settlements. A foreign buyer from a more mature market, such as Dai-ichi Life, could help the development of the Indonesian insurance sector through the sharing of expertise and knowledge. It may also lead to increased competitiveness among local companies. However, cultural integration remains a key challenge for the buyers. Corporate governance and market transparency are generally limited in Indonesia compared with developed markets. We believe Dai-ichi Life's investment of JPY34.3bn is likely to have a negligible impact on its credit profile because the stake is relatively small, at around 2% of its consolidated net assets. However, growth opportunities in Indonesia could boost profitability for the Japanese life insurer in the long term, especially if Panin Life can establish a successful bancassurance model with Panin Bank (a sister company in the Panin Financial group). The acquisition is part of Dai-ichi Life's ongoing plans for revenue diversification in the Asia-Pacific region to supplement its income base. Contact: Cheryl Evangeline Analyst Insurance +62 21 2902 6409 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia Level 20 Prudential Tower Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.79 Jakarta, Indonesia 12910 Teruki Morinaga Director Insurance +81 3 3288 2781 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Related Research: 2013 Outlook: Indonesian Insurance Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2013 Outlook: Indonesian Insurance here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.