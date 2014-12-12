Fitch: More Normal Cyclical Up-Tick Likely in 2015 for U.S. Housing

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: U.S. Housing and Homebuilders (Expect Acceleration in Recovery) here NEW YORK, December 12 (Fitch) Stronger advances in U.S. housing starts and new home sales should enable public homebuilders to report sharply higher revenues, on average, in the coming year, according to Fitch Ratings in its 2015 Outlook report for the sector. A few builders may also be in line for positive rating actions in the coming year. Housing should benefit from a steadily expanding economy in 2015. 'As by-products of a smoothly growing economy, employment should show moderate gains and consumer confidence is expected to improve,' said Managing Director Bob Curran. 'The spring selling season will likely set the tone for the year.' 'The likelihood of higher home deliveries could position housing revenue to jump by 20%-25% next year,' said Curran. Fitch also projects home prices to rise by up to 2.7% in 2015. Another development likely to pick up more of a head of steam in 2015 surrounds land development as most companies are becoming more aggressive in sourcing raw land. Fitch anticipates land and development spending to be modestly higher next year. Also improving the outlook for homebuilders will be foreclosures, which are expected to further decline with fewer 'underwater' mortgages. 'New home pricing will benefit from still-restrained levels of new home inventory, though home price increases should level off to the low single digits,' said Curran. Fitch's '2015 Outlook: U.S. Housing and Homebuilders' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link. Contact: Robert P. Curran Managing Director +1-212-908-0515 Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY, 10004 Robert G. Rulla, CPA Director +1-312-606-2311 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.