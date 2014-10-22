Fitch: More of the Same in Northern's 3Q'14 Results

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 22 (Fitch) Northern Trust Corporation's (Northern) third quarter 2014 (3Q'14) results were relatively flat compared to the year-ago quarter, but did improve relative to the sequential quarter, according to Fitch Ratings. The company's return on average equity (ROE) clocked in at 10.09% in 3Q'14, down from 10.64% in the year-ago quarter and up from 9.18% in the sequential quarter. Fitch continues to view Northern's results as satisfactory from a credit perspective, but below both the company's long-term averages and Fitch's estimated cost of equity for the company of between 10%-12%. Overall revenue growth for Northern remains challenging. Relative to the year-ago quarter revenue expanded by 3%, but was flat compared with the sequential quarter. Fitch would note, however, that the year-ago quarter did include a gain on a real estate sale, which if excluded would indicate 6% year over year growth. Core trust and servicing revenue grew 11% from the year-ago quarter and 2% relative to the sequential quarter amid still strong global equity markets and some new business wins. This growth continues to be largely offset by weakness in market based revenue such as foreign exchange trading and securities lending income. The company's net interest income (NII) grew 5% relative to the year-ago quarter and 1% relative to the sequential quarter largely driven by lower interest expense. This was due in part due to a greater preponderance of non-interest bearing demand deposits in the company's funding profile. The company's net interest margin (NIM) remained relatively stable. Given the revenue environment noted above, Northern continues to focus on expense management as a key lever management can use to improve earnings. While expenses did increase by 5% relative to the year-ago quarter indicating some negative operating leverage, they did decrease by 4% relative to the sequential quarter. This decrease was attributable to lower compensation expense due to higher severance in the sequential quarter and some lower technology spend as well. Fitch would continue to expect Northern to try to hold the line on expenses, though notes that it may be difficult given continued increases in regulatory and compliance costs as well as supporting the company's growth initiatives. Northern's Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio remained strong, in Fitch's opinion, and given the company's low risk balance sheet is a key ratings strength of the company. Northern's transitionally phased-in Basel III CET1 ratio under the Advanced Approach was 12.7% and phased-in standardized approach was 12.8%, and Fitch notes that the company exited its parallel run period in 2Q'14. Given this, the Advanced Approach ratio would be Northern's binding constraint, which given its business model, Fitch believes to contain a substantial component of operational risk weighted assets. Additionally, Northern bought back $77 million of shares in 3Q'14, and Fitch would expect additional buybacks over the next couple of quarters. Contact: Justin Fuller, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2057 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.