FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch: More upgrades likely for U.S. CMBS in 2014
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 10, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch: More upgrades likely for U.S. CMBS in 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

U.S. CMBS is on track for more upgrades in 2014, according to Fitch Ratings.

Through February 2014, Fitch has upgraded 44 classes, downgraded 43 and affirmed 964. At this rate upgrades will far exceed the 58 seen in all of 2013 and 92 in 2012. Downgrades declined in 2013 to 864, from 1,299 in 2012.

Market stabilization is leading to lower CMBS delinquencies, loans continuing to be resolved and a declining rate of downgrades. Property values continue to stabilize leading to pool level loss expectations declining, priming CMBS for more upgrades. That said, CMBS upgrades will likely be limited above ‘A’ due to the risk of interest shortfalls.

Fitch may upgrade some A-M classes that were previously downgraded below ‘A’ due to better than expected recoveries on specially serviced loans. Upgrades to ‘BB’ and ‘BBB’ categories in older vintages are likely to occur as the pools pay down and delinquency levels stabilize or decline.

Additional information is available in Fitch’s weekly e-newsletter, ‘U.S. CMBS Market Trends’, which also contains recent rating actions and an overview of newly released CMBS research, including Fitch presales and Focus reports. The link below enables market participants to sign up to receive future issues of the E-newsletter:

'

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.