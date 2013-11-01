Fitch: More Woe for Sony

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SYDNEY, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Sony Corporation's (Sony, BB-/Negative) bid to achieve a turnaround in its electronics business in the financial year ending March 2014 (FYE14) will be a challenge and the FYE15 outlook remains tough. Fitch believes that more aggressive reform to revamp the company's product portfolio and to cut fixed costs may be required. Low profitability and vulnerability to competition and technology shifts will continue to constrain Sony's ratings. The company's return to profit in Q1FYE14 was short-lived; even including a one-off JPY13bn gain on asset sales, Sony still reported a net loss of JPY19bn in Q2FYE14. The electronics business also swung back to a loss as higher smartphone profit was unable to offset losses in other electronics products due to stalling TV, PC and digital camera demand Fitch expects further improvement in Sony's smartphone profitability. The PS4 launch in this quarter should also boost Sony's revenue. However, the impact of smartphone substitution on Sony's other electronics products will continue and drag on the company's overall profitability. In line with our expectations, management has admitted that the breakeven target for the TV business for FYE14 will now be a challenge. In addition, unless there is further depreciation of the yen, we do not expect currency effects to deliver much further growth. Another round of major cost cutting is a distinct possibility. Fitch believes that major reforms are due not only for Sony's electronics business, but also its entertainment business. Profitability of Sony Picture has been below its peers. In addition, Sony Picture unexpectedly recorded an unprecedented operating loss of JPY18bn in Q2FYE14. The company blames the significant theatrical underperformance and higher production costs as a result of an increase in the number of episodes produced for its new US TV network programming. Fitch may downgrade the rating if Sony's EBIT loss sustains and funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage rises above 4.5x (both excluding Sony Financial Holdings ? SFH) on a sustainable basis. Following the Q2FYE14 results, Sony cut its operating EBIT target for FYE14 by 26% to JPY170bn. Its total debt of JPY1.3bn, excluding SFH, was little changed at end-September 2013 on a sequential basis. Without any major improvements in H2FYE14, Sony's FFO-adjusted leverage will likely remain high in the short term. Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Contacts: Kelvin Ho Director +852 2263 9940 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Steve Durose Senior Director Head of APAC TMT Ratings +61 2 8256 0307 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.