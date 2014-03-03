FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch Names Regional Corporate Ratings Heads in the US and EMEA Regions
#Financials
March 3, 2014 / 9:52 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch Names Regional Corporate Ratings Heads in the US and EMEA Regions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

March 3 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings today announces the appointments of Mike Simonton and Michael Dunning as analytical head of US Corporate Ratings and analytical head of EMEA Corporate Ratings, respectively. Both appointments are effective immediately.

Mr. Dunning replaces Richard Hunter who, as announced in December 2013, has been appointed global analytical head for Corporate Ratings. Mr. Simonton’s role is a new regional group head position, strengthening our management group focused on the US market.

“These key leadership appointments complete our expansion of the senior corporate ratings team,” said Mr. Hunter, global head of Fitch’s corporate ratings practice. “Our corporate rating practice is growing steadily in every region, and across the full spectrum of ratings, from strong, developed market investment grade names through to new entrants to the capital markets in high yield and emerging markets. These appointments underscore our strength in, and commitment to the corporate ratings sector.”

Mr. Simonton, who is based in Chicago, most recently led a number of industrial sectors as well as Fitch’s overall leveraged finance effort in the US. Mr. Dunning, based in London, previously led Fitch’s telecom, media and technology effort in EMEA, as well as coordinating the corporate group’s senior investor outreach.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
