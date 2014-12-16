Fitch: Negative Fundamentals Unlikely to Move UK Life Insurance Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: UK Life Insurance here LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that its rating outlook for the UK life insurance sector remains stable, indicating that the vast majority of ratings are likely to be affirmed in the next one to two years. This is despite threats to profitability from a number of government initiatives on pensions and increased regulatory scrutiny into how insurers treat their customers. As announced in the 2014 UK budget, customers will no longer have to buy an annuity with their pension pots. Fitch expects the GBP12bn-a-year annuity market to shrink by at least a third. However, among major annuity providers, Legal & General, Prudential and Aviva have the capability to write more bulk annuity deals to fill the gap from lower individual annuity sales. In March 2014, the Financial Conduct Authority announced a review of whether insurers are managing business in closed funds in customers' best interests. Fitch believes this is indicative of increased regulatory scrutiny of how insurers treat customers, which may be costly and disruptive for the sector. The potential consequences of these initiatives are negative for the sector's profitability but will vary from one insurer to another, according to business mix. However, there are unlikely to be material rating implications as rated insurers can absorb the negative effects given their diverse businesses and strong capital positions - important factors underpinning their ratings. The UK life sector is relatively immune to low interest rates. In contrast to business in some European insurance markets, notably Germany, UK life business does not generate significant interest-rate risk. Annuities are the only major UK life product with onerous long-term investment guarantees. However, these are typically single-premium contracts backed by duration-matched assets, so there is minimal interest-rate risk related to the investment of future premiums or reinvestment of maturing assets. Fitch does not expect Solvency II to have a major impact on UK life insurers' balance sheets or ratings in the next few years, given the long transitional arrangements that will be in place. The report "2015 Outlook: UK Life Insurance" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Clara Hughes Senior Director +44 20 3530 1249 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.