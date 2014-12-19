Fitch: Negative Outlook for EU Banks' Support-Driven Ratings but Intrinsic Strength is Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: EU Banks here LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the intensified legal and regulatory framework for EU banks in 2015 will be mostly positive for their intrinsic strength but negative for ratings based on sovereign support. Fitch expects to downgrade the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of around 50 EU banks and their affiliates that are driven by sovereign support in 1H15, having placed these on Negative Outlook in March following a global review of bank sovereign support developments. The action results from progress with shifting the costs of resolving a failed EU bank to shareholders and creditors, including senior creditors if necessary, rather than governments/taxpayers. Notably, the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) will be implemented in full, including the 'bail-in tool', at national level and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) will transfer resolution decision-making on euro area banks to an independent body from January 2016. Fitch will likely downgrade the IDRs mostly to the level of the banks' Viability Ratings (VRs). The VRs will generally benefit from legal and regulatory developments that aim to strengthen balance sheets, such as the Capital Requirement Regulation and Directive (CRR/CRDIV), which implement Basel III in the EU. The heightened regulation should ensure further improvement in capitalisation and leverage, through capital raising, retained earnings and deleveraging. These improvements largely offset continued earnings pressure from stubbornly low interest rates, as well as low investor appetite on commission revenue, which Fitch expects to continue throughout 2015, at least in the eurozone. Fitch expects to see much needed progress with consistency around EU banks' financial and regulatory reporting in 2015. The ECB became the Single Supervisor for 120 large eurozone banks in November. Daniele Nouy, Chair of the Supervisory Board of the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM), has indicated that she would like to see greater consistency in how regulation is applied across the euro area. Fitch believes a focal point for senior creditors in 2015, will be the Financial Stability Board's total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) proposals. Continued conduct investigations at several banks add further regulatory considerations for 2015. The report, '2015 Outlook: EU Banks', is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Bridget Gandy Managing Director +44 20 3530 1095 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN James Longsdon Managing Director +44 20 3530 1076 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.