Fitch: Negative Outlook on French Life Insurance

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: French Life Insurance Dashboard 2014 here PARIS, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new dashboard that the sector outlook for French life insurance is negative, due to the impact of low interest rates on profitability and uncertainty around future tax laws. Steps taken to reduce returns credited to policyholders have so far been insufficient to counteract the low interest rate environment, resulting in margin pressure on euro-denominated products. Further details are available in 'French Life Insurance Dashboard 2014', which highlights the key events affecting the industry in 2014. The report is available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking the link above. Contact: Marc-Philippe Juilliard Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 37 Fitch Ratings S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau Paris, France Amelie Hibos Analyst +33 1 44 29 91 78 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.