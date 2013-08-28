Fitch: Negative Outlooks Highest For Developed European Banks; Emerging Markets More Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Quarterly Bank Rating Trends Q213 here LONDON, August 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' review of global bank rating trends in Q213 shows that roughly one quarter of ratings assigned to developed market (DM) banks are on Negative Outlook/Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The comparative emerging markets (EM) figure is 12%. Rating prospects for banks operating in European DM and EM are still the weakest, with 30% on Negative Outlook/RWN. For Europe's DM banks alone, the picture is bleaker still, with 41% of ratings on Negative Outlook/RWN. Global ratings stability is improving, albeit slowly. Of all Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) assigned by Fitch to banks, 78% have a Stable Outlook. Quarter-on-quarter, this trend is improving (73% in Q312). Positive actions outweighed negatives in Q213. There were only 22 rating actions on IDRs in Q213 (Q113: 34). Of these, positive actions (55%) outweighed negatives, a trend rarely observed in recent years. Even greater improvement was shown in Viability Ratings (VR). Of a total 35 actions taken on VRs in Q213 (Q113: 37), 66% were positive (Q113: 49%). However, these figures include nine very lowly rated banks (Spain and Greece) whose VRs were upgraded from 'f' following the injection of new capital. The impact of sovereigns on bank ratings was negligible in Q213. Only 11 IDR actions were directly linked to sovereign actions, all of which were positive. The sovereign upgrade of Mexico resulted in a Country Ceiling upgrade, which eased parental support-driven rating constraints on two banks, while in the Philippines one systemically important bank was upgraded following the sovereign upgrade. A revision of the Outlook to Stable from Negative on India's sovereign ratings triggered similar action on eight banks. IDRs continue to cluster at the 'BBB' level, with around 33% of global bank ratings in this category, split roughly equally between DM and EM. Globally, two-thirds of banks are assigned investment-grade ratings, but only 7% are rated between 'AAA' and 'AA-'. Globally, support is more prominent in EM. Support-driven ratings make up 40% of all ratings assigned by Fitch to banks. The proportion of support-driven ratings is higher in EM (47%) and less prominent in DM (32%). Further details of quarterly global bank ratings are in the Special Report 'Global Bank Rating Trends Q213', available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Janine Dow Senior Director +44 20 3530 1464 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.