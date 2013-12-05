Fitch: Negative Rating Drift Resurfaces for Global Corporates in 3Q

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, December 05 (Fitch) Global corporate downgrades exceeded upgrades by a margin of 1.5 to 1 in the third quarter of 2013, returning to negative territory and reversing the prior quarter's more measured result of 0.8 to 1, according to a new report by Fitch Ratings. The corporate downgrade rate of 3.5% topped the quarter's upgrade rate of 2.3%, in contrast with the 1.8% and 2.5% recorded in the prior three months, respectively. France's sovereign downgrade to 'AA+' in July preceded linked bank downgrades, boosting the financial institution downgrade rate to 3% of issuers in the third quarter, up from 1.6% and 2.2% in the second and first quarters, respectively. The share of industrials downgraded (3.9%) also topped prior quarter results of 2.1%, while the share upgraded held relatively steady at 2.8%. Across both developed and emerging markets, downgrades exceeded upgrades by ratios of 1.8 to 1 and 1.2 to 1, respectively. The share of financial institutions downgraded increased quarter to quarter for both developed (2.9% vs. 2%) and emerging (3.1% vs. 0.5%) economies. Similarly, industrial downgrades grew for each respective market segment, most notably among developed markets (4% vs. 1.5%). Fitch-rated global corporate issuer default rate through the third quarter of 2013 - 0.4% - remains below average. A negative outlook bias endured at the end of September with the share of global corporate issuers affected (12%) holding steady quarter to quarter, while positive outlook assignments (4%) edged down from 5%. For a full review of global rating activity by region and industry through 3Q'13, see the report titled 'Fitch Global Corporate Rating Activity - Third Quarter 2013,' dated Dec. 5, 2013, available on Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com under Credit Market Research. Contact: Charlotte Needham Senior Director +1-212-908-0794 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Mariarosa Verde Managing Director +1-212-908-0791 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fitch Global Corporate Rating Activity â€”Third-Quarter 2013 here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.