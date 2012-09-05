FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch cuts Clark County, Nevada school district GOs
#Market News
September 5, 2012 / 9:16 PM / 5 years ago

Fitch cuts Clark County, Nevada school district GOs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday it lowered its rating on $3.8 billion of Clark County School District, Nevada limited-tax general obligation bonds one notch to A-plus due to the district’s reduced financial flexibility and low fund balance.

Fitch said it is also concerned the district faces strained labor relations and high pension and retiree healthcare costs and that the county’s Las Vegas-centered economy remains slow.

Additionally, the district will likely need to either restructure debt or seek a tax rate increase above the level promised to voters in a 1998 bond authorization, Fitch said.

The rating agency also revised its rating outlook on the district to stable from negative.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
