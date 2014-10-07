Fitch: New China Mortgage Rules Drive Housing Demand but Spur Speculation

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the move by People's Bank of China (PBOC) to loosen mortgage rules will help stimulate demand from home upgraders in the current slowdown. However it will also facilitate speculation, because banks offering the mortgages would have difficulty in differentiating end-users from speculators. If this develops into another cycle of excessive investment and speculation, it may slow down the homebuilding sector's restructuring and hurt the industry's development in the long term. However, the extent of Chinese housing demand recovery will also depend on how local banks react to this policy change and if it results in new loan growth. The latest changes in PBOC's policies will expand the pool of eligible homebuyers in applying for mortgage loans and increase the amount they can borrow by categorising upgraders who have fully repaid their existing loans as first-time homebuyers. In addition, for cities that do not impose home purchase restrictions, buyers who already own more than one property without an unpaid mortgage can apply for a home loan, subject to banks' discretion in deciding on the proportion of down payment and mortgage rates. Fitch says PBOC's measures will particularly support the robust growth in demand from homebuyers who intend to acquire better properties to improve living conditions, because upgraders are able to enjoy benefits of a mortgage as first-time buyers. In addition, Fitch believes regional markets facing excess housing supply may take longer to recover as banks may curtail risk exposures to such markets. Other changes include an increase in development funding for the construction of low-cost housing and redevelopment of shantytowns. There will also be an increase in the range of housing loans on offer by encouraging the development of mortgage-backed securities or other long-term financial securities, especially for mortgages on first-time house buyers and upgraders. Fitch believes the increased availability of more market-driven financing options would cut Chinese homebuilders' financing costs in the medium term. Developers with strong credit profiles will be allowed to pursue broader financing channels domestically, for example, through the use of REITS, project financing and the interbank financing market. Contact: Su Aik Lim Director +65 6796 7233 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Andy Chang Associate Director +852 2263 9914 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.